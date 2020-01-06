ST. PETER — Logan Rezac scored 21 points and had five rebounds and seven assists to lead the Gustavus Adolphus men's basketball team to a 93-82 MIAC victory over Carleton on Monday at Gus Young Court.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak.
Kaleb Feahn added 21 points off the bench for the Gusties. Gustavus' bench outscored Carleton's 48-3.
Nolan Malo, Benji Lundberg and Marten Morem each added 10 points for the winners. Gustavus shot 52.5% for the game and held Carleton to 39.7% shooting.
Gustavus (4-8, 4-3 in MIAC) plays St. Mary's on Wednsday at Winona.
