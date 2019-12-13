ST. PETER — Two nights after losing its first game of the season No. 4 Gustavus Adolphus avenged that defeat with a 3-1 victory over No. 7 Wisconsin-River Falls on Friday at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
The Falcons won 3-1 on Wednesday at River Falls.
On Friday, Molly McHugh scored two goals for Gustavus, and Kristen Cash had the other goal. Katie McCoy made 28 saves. Gustavus outshot River Falls 32-29.
Gustavus (9-1-1) is off until Jan. 10 when it hosts Wisconsin-Superior.
