Shots weren’t falling for the Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball team early in Wednesday’s game against Hamline.
The Gusties weren’t forcing things, and the looks were good, but they just weren’t going in.
That changed in the second half, as the Gusties scored 24 points in the third quarter en route to a 76-65 MIAC win over the Pipers at Gus Young Court.
“Shooters are going to go up and down. We’ve had some really good games and some not so good games,” Gustavus coach Laurie Kelly said. “When we’re not scoring, we need to make sure we get stops. You keep somebody under 30 points in a half, and you have to feel good about it.”
After going 11-7 in the MIAC last season, the Gusties (13-3) are off to a fantastic start this season, sitting at second in the MIAC at 9-2.
The highlight of the season to this point came when the Gusties ended St. Thomas’ 77-game MIAC win streak in early December. Kelly played basketball for the Tommies, and is the all-time MIAC leader in points and rebounds, with 2,607 and 1,204, respectively.
“You go 9-2 in the conference, you can’t say you’re not happy with that,” guard Ava Gonsorowski said. “We step on the court every game knowing our competition in the MIAC is going to be as good as it gets.”
Baskets didn’t come easy for either team in the early going. The Gusties led 16-14 early in the second, but a 3-pointer from Gonsorowski extended the lead to five and seemed to loosen things up.
Everytime the Gusties needed a basket, it was Gonsorowski who delivered. She finished with a career-high 29 points, and also added seven rebounds.
“Her role has changed as a junior. She’s a scorer for us, and she’s really risen to that,” Kelly said of Gonsorowski. “Her perimeter shot has gotten so much better. She’s so good off the dribble that when you need a play, she’s able to make it for you.”
The Pipers took their first lead of the game at 22-21 with four minutes to go in the half, as GAC continued to be a bit off from the field. The Gusties led 33-29 at halftime.
GAC shot much better to kickoff the third quarter, opening the frame with a 12-4 run. Paige Richert, Caitlin Rorman and Gonsorowski scored on the first three possessions of the half. Rorman finished the game with 16 points and four rebounds.
“Shooter’s mentality — everyone on the floor has the confidence to keep shooting, and eventually a shot is going to fall,” Gonsorowski said.
Despite the Gusties’ improved shooting, the Pipers were able to battle back with some well-timed 3-pointers. GAC led 57-48 at the end of the third.
It was more good shooting for the Gusties in the fourth, as they pulled away, finishing the game at 48.1% from the field, along with 33.3% from behind the arc. They also shot 80% from the free-throw line.
Marisa Gustafson also had a strong game, adding 18 points
“This team is really close. It’s one of the most fun teams I’ve coached at Gustavus,” Kelly said. “Because of that, they play real team basketball, and I think that’s what’s been so fun.”
The Gusties play at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul against Macalester.
