ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus men's hockey team scored three third period goals in a 5-2 victory over Northland College Friday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
JP Eykyn and Reid Brown scored first period goals for GAC, but Northland would tie the score by the end of the frame.
Connor Clemons, Benji Mickel and Nick Klishko scored in the third period for the Gusties. Caleb Anderson added two assists.
The Gusties outshot Northland 48-30.
GAC plays Friday in Mendota Heights against St. Thomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.