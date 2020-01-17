Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Some lingering morning flurries or snow showers. Windy with mostly cloudy skies. Morning high of 24F with temps falling sharply to near 0. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low -4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.