CHICAGO — Otis Anderson's goal with 3 1/2 minute remaining in regulation tied the game 1-1, but the Gustavus Adolphus men's hockey team lost in the shootout in the second round of the NCAA tournament to North Park on Sunday.
Gianfranco DeCarne gave the winners a 1-0 lead in game's 20th minute. The score stayed that way until the 88th minute when Anderson headed in a cross from Matt Gibbons.
After 20 minutes of scoreless overtime, North Park advanced with a 5-4 advantage on penalty kicks.
North Park outshot Gustavus 20-6 but put just three shots on frame to the Gusties' two. Gustavus goalkeeper Wesley Sanders made two saves.
Gustavus' season ends with a 18-4-0 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.