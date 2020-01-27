ST. PETER — Katie McCoy, a freshman goaltender for the Gustavus Adolphus, was named MIAC Women's Hockey Athlete of the Week for her play in the Gusties' sweep over St. Thomas last weekend.
McCoy recorded her third and fourth shutouts of the season as the Gusties swept the Tommies for the first time since 2012. Gustavus won 1-0 and 6-0 with McCoy stopping 21 and 20 shots, respectively.
McCoy improved her record to 6-0-1. She leads the MIAC in both goal-against average (0.71) and save percentage (.964).
The fifth-ranked Gusties play at Hamline Friday and host Hamline Saturday.
