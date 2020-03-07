ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team has almost always been really good defensively under head coach Mike Carroll.
A look through the year-to-year stats shows that surrendering about two goals per game has been the standard.
However, what Carroll's Gusties have done defensively this season, with only four juniors and seniors, is on another level.
"One really good advantage of having a young team is that they're all ears," Carroll said with a smile. "Each week, we talk about mistakes we made in the defensive zone and correct them in practice."
The Gusties recorded a staggering 13th shutout of the season as they topped Augsburg 3-0 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship game Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Gustavus, which also won the MIAC regular-season title, has now allowed only 25 goals in 27 games. The Auggies are second to the Gusties in the conference, having surrendered 41 goals in 27 games.
"We really sell out in the defensive zone," senior Amelia Vosen said. "We know we all have each other's backs, and I think that becomes big through our forwards, defense and goalie that we know we can trust each other throughout the zone."
After a scoreless first period that didn't bring many scoring chances for either team, the Gusties completely controlled the second.
In the opening minutes, Kristina Press had a point-blank shot denied, while Stephanie Anderson rang one off the bar.
All the pressure eventually led to a power play, and the Gusties cashed in at 9:14. Clara Billings ripped a slap shot from the right point after 90 seconds of great puck movement. Grace Schulte and Jordyn Peterson had assists on the goal.
Despite outshooting the Auggies 10-3 in the second, Gustavus goalie Katie McCoy was forced to make a huge save, denying Katie Flynn on a breakaway with a glove save.
"We had to get used to a little quicker pace than we've had these last few weeks," Carroll said. "They played three lines and you couldn't really tell the difference between them."
The Gusties continued their great play in the defensive zone in the third and were able to hold the Auggies off the board. Hailey Holland scored a pair of empty-net goals in the closing minutes to ice the game.
Shots on goal favored the Gusties 27-11. McCoy made 11 saves in goal to record the shutout.
With the victory, Gustavus has clinched a trip to its 14th NCAA tournament in program history. The tournament's selection show will be at 9 a.m. Monday, with the opponent, site and time to be determined.
"I'm very proud of our team," Carroll said. "We had a little bit of a lull in the first period but looked fast for the rest of the game. I'm just looking forward to our next opportunity."
