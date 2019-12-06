ST. PETER — Brenden Payne scored twice for the Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey team in a 7-0 MIAC win over St. Mary’s at Don Roberts Ice Rink on Friday.
It was the Gusties’ highest home goal total in 10 years.
Will LeNeave finished with a goal and two assists, while Patrick Gazich had three assists. Toby Sengvongxay and Nick Klishko each had a goal and two assists.
Robbie Goor made 24 saves for the shutout in goal. Both teams had 24 shots on goal.
The Gusties (2-5-1, 2-1) finish the series with St. Mary’s today at Winona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.