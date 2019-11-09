MANKATO — The Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer team defeated St. Thomas 3-1 in the MIAC championship Saturday at the Bethany Lutheran College field.
Mankato West graduate Jake Makela got the Tommies on the board first in the 14th minute, but it was all Gustavus from there.
Otis Anderson tied the game late in the first half, while Cole Schwartz and Matt Gibbons added goals in the second half.
Shots were 9-4 in favor of Gustavus. Wesley Sanders made three saves in goal.
It was the seventh MIAC playoff championship for the Gusties and gave them an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.
The tournament selection show is 12:30 p.m. Monday.
