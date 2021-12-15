The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato West seniors Ryan Haley and Mekhi Collins signed letters of intent to play Division I football next season.
Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for Division I football.
Haley, a linebacker and running back, signed with Brown University, an Ivy League school at Providence, Rhode Island. Former West quarterback Jack Foster is a sophomore tight end at Brown.
Haley was one of 10 finalists this season for the Mr. Football award, which went to Holy Angels running back Emmett Johnson.
Haley was named the Big Southeast District Red Division defensive player of the year, setting a West record with 36 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. He holds the team record with 61 tackles for loss in his career.
This season, Haley made 144 tackles and scored two defensive touchdowns and another on special teams, returning a fumble off a muffed punt in the state championship game.
Haley also filled in at running back this season, often operating out of the wildcat formation. He rushed for 339 yards and seven touchdowns.
Collins, a receiver and cornerback, signed with North Dakota State of the Football Championship Sub-Division, formerly known as Division 1AA, at Fargo, North Dakota. The Bison have won eight of the last 10 national championships and are playing in the semifinals of this season’s playoffs.
Collins set the West record with 39 touchdown receptions in his career. He also tied the single-game record with seven touchdown catches against Northfield this season.
He was named the Big Southeast District Red Division offensive player of the year, making 44 receptions for 786 yards and 19 touchdowns.
At cornerback, Collins made 13 tackles and three interception.
