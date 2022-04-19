MANKATO — For Mankato West baseball player Ryan Haley, it was simply a case of mind over matter.
Despite frigid temperatures at ISG Field in Mankato, the senior left fielder ripped two hits, drove in three runs and played errorless defense to help the Scarlets to a 9-2 Big Nine Conference win over crosstown rival Mankato East.
“You have to do what you’re supposed to do,” Haley said. “You just focus on the batters and your position and don’t worry about the cold. Even when there’s a lot of walks, you have to stay focused.”
A lot of walks was an understatement. The pitchers on each team combined to walk 12 batters and hit two more in the seven-inning contest.
East threatened in the top of the first, putting runners on first and second with nobody out on a base hit by Hunter Milow and a plunking of Matthew Werk. But West starter Louis Magers got out of it with two straight strikeouts and a fly to right.
West countered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Scarlets took advantage of two infield errors, a walk, an RBI single by Haley and a two-run double to deep left by Luke Johnson.
West upped the lead to 4-0 in the third as Haley walked, stole second, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on another error.
It looked as if the Cougars would make a game of it in the top of the fourth when they combined an error, a wild pitch and base hits by Logan Swalve and Cael Willaert for a two-run rally, but that was as close as they could get.
West tacked on four more runs in the bottom half of the inning, led by Haley’s two-run single, and then capped the scoring in the sixth when Avery Stock scored on a wild pitch.
“It was a little sloppy defensively, but we’ll get better,” Haley said. “We just have to keep our heads in the game and concentrate on what needs to be done.”
Magers worked the first four innings for the win. He allowed one earned run on four hits, walked one and hit two batters. Zander Dittbenner finished up, walking three, and yielding one hit without allowing a run.
West chased East starter Jacob Eggert in the fourth. He allowed four earned runs, walked two and struck out four. Riston Wojcik went the rest of the way, giving up three earned runs on one hit and walking five.
The win ups West’s record to 4-0. East falls to 0-2.
West hosts Austin at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday. East plays at Faribault at 5 p.m. the same day.
