ST. PETER — Mark Hanson graduated from Gustavus Adolphus in 1983, ready to embark on a teaching career with a degree in environmental studies.
But a couple years later, Hanson, one of the top players in the history of the men's basketball program, was asked to join the coaching staff at Gustavus by athletic director Moose Malmquist.
"I probably scoffed at the idea," Hanson said. "I hadn't considered coaching, and I wasn't qualified. I probably said something flippant like `I'll try it for a year.'
"I don't know if anybody is really ready until you do it, and then you find out how unprepared you really are. But you do what you have to do to figure it out."
Hanson, 61, the winningest coach in Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball history, announced Monday that he will retire at the end of the season.
"It's time," he said. "I didn't want it to look like it was a response to a single game or single season. Any decision this important isn't made in a day or at the end of a game. It's been coming for a while."
Hanson, a native of Dodge Center, came to Gustavus as a player in 1979 and scored a team-record 1,774 points in his 94-game career. He also ranks second with 824 rebounds in his career.
Hanson is one of three men's basketball players in MIAC history to earn all-conference honors all four seasons, and he was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-America selection in 1982 and 1983.
Hanson was inducted into the Gustavus Athletics Hall of Fame as an athlete in 1998.
Hanson graduated in 1983 and became an assistant coach at Gustavus in 1986. After four seasons, he took over as the head coach, and 32 seasons later, he ranks 45th in NCAA Division III history with 529 victories. He ranks seventh for victories among active coaches in Division III.
"There are obvious highlights, but some of the most enjoyable times were having an athlete in my office that was struggling with something and I could help. The Xs and Os have never been my strength. Despite my demeanor, I'm a people person."
Hanson's record in MIAC games is 403-216, with seven conference championships, seven league playoffs championships and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. He was named the MIAC coach of the year eight times. His team was the runner-up in the national tournament in 2003.
"I've loved the opportunity to follow his career for 30 years, watching his teams be successful," Gustavus athletic director Tom Brown said. "He's an extremely intelligent person, very competitive with a strong work ethic. He knew the right kids to bring into the program and make everything mesh together."
The process for hiring the next head coach for the Gustavus men’s basketball program will be addressed at the completion of the season.
"We're going to celebrate Mark and the remaining games in his career," Brown said.
The Gusties, who were 10-7, 6-5 in MIAC games going into Monday's game against Augsburg, finish their home schedule on Saturday, when Hanson will be honored.
"He's one of those guys who I look at as a mentor, both on the court and off the court," Gustavus senior Nolan Malo said. "He has always been willing to talk with me about life and basketball.
"This being my senior year, I wanted to go out with a bang, anyway. Now it's cooler that this will also be (Hanson's) last season, too. I'm hoping to win the (postseason tournament). That would be a great way for both of us to end our careers."
Hanson will continue as an instructor in the Health & Exercise Science department, teaching outdoor education classes. He hopes to continue, and possibly expand, his teaching duties.
"I love going to work every day, and I've never had a reason to look at something else," Hanson said. "Gustavus was a perfect fit for me, and I hope it continues to be a good fit for me.
"I think the next few days will be a little weird, but once the games start, it won't be weird. I've seen this coming for a while. I'm sure when I'm done with that last game, it will hit me pretty hard."
