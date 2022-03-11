Olivia Harazin has played a lot of big-time basketball, and even though she’s just a junior, she’s the leader of a young Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team.
Harazin helped the Knights build a big lead in the first half, then came through with the clutch baskets in the second half of a 59-45 victory over Glencoe-Silver Lake in the Section 2AA championship Friday at Bresnan Arena. The Knights lost to GSL in last season’s section final.
“She’s been doing that for us since eighth grade,” LCWM coach Pete Goeringer said. “And she’s grown in that role every year since then. She really helps keep everyone calm.”
It’s the first state-tournament berth for the girls basketball program since the LCWM co-op was formed in 1987, even though the Knights have gone 86-16 in the last four seasons and played Glencoe-Silver Lake in the section championship last season.
“This means the world to us,” Harazin said. “Our team chemistry is amazing.”
The Knights came out firing, hitting three 3-pointers, including two by Lauren Cooper, to jump out 11-2 in the first five minutes.
The Knights continued to roll, running off 17 straight points, with Harazin scoring 12, as the lead grew to 28-5 with five minutes remaining in the opening half.
“We’ve kind of been doing that throughout the playoffs,” Goeringer said. “It was really big for us tonight, coming out with good defense and hitting some shots.”
Glencoe-Silver Lake, the No. 1 seed in the North Subsection, struggled to make anything, with several misses at the basket. Seven turnovers also hurt.
Harazin had 16 points and eight rebounds in the first half, with the Knights making 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
The Knights pushed the lead to 39-15 in the first two minutes of the second half, but then the offense got stagnant. Glencoe-Silver Lake slowly got back into the game, using a few short bursts.
“This court is a little bigger, and I think we played so hard in the first half that we got a little tired,” Harazin said. “I know I did.”
With less than 7 minutes to play, the lead had shrunk to 47-39. But Harazin hit a reverse layup and a 3-pointer to steady her teammates.
Katelin Flack made 9 of 10 free throws in the second half to help keep the margin.
Harazin finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds, making four 3-pointers with three in the second half. She scored 13 of the Knights’ 27 second-half points.
Flack ended up with 11 points, and Cooper scored nine. The Knights were 8 of 13 from 3-point range.
LCWM (26-4) will compete in the Class AA tournament on Wednesday at Williams Arena or the Maturi Pavilion. Pairings and sites will be announced later.
“If you would have told me last year that we would win it this year, I’d have thought you were crazy,” Goeringer said. “We lost two 1,000-point scorers (from last season), and we’ve had some serious injuries the last couple of years.
“But the chemistry of this group is remarkable, and they’ve really come together in the section tournament.”
