Playing college basketball was a priority for Giles Lancaster.
After a standout senior season at Mankato East, he made that goal a reality with a lot of hard work.
Lancaster, a 2023 East graduate, will play at Gustavus Adolphus in the fall.
“I wasn’t really getting any looks until my senior year,” Lancaster said. “I wanted to find a good spot where I would really enjoy where I’m at. I found that, and I’m really happy with it.”
After spending his junior season as a backup on a deep Cougars’ team, Lancaster, a 6-foot guard, went into the summer and fall of his senior year determined to do everything in his power to improve.
He wanted to force college coaches to take notice, so he changed his body.
Lancaster knew he had to get stronger, so he hit the weight room hard and changed his diet. He lived in the gym last summer and ended up putting on 25 pounds prior to his senior season.
“The way he put on the strength — kids gain confidence when they get stronger,” East coach Joe Madson said. “A lot of kids could look at it and think ‘it just didn’t work out.’ Blame the coach, blame other players, think they’re not good enough ... there’s just a number of things that could happen.
“He just decided ‘I’m just going to put the time in. I’m going to get better, I know where I’ve got to get better.’”
The results showed on the court.
Perimeter shooting had always been Lancaster’s best skill. He was now scoring at the basket and a much-improved defender.
Lancaster ended up averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He also shot a staggering 46.6% from 3-point range en route to earning All-Big Nine Conference honors.
“I didn’t have a great junior year,” Lancaster said. “I worked hard that whole summer. For it to really pay off and to have that good of a senior year, it was really special.”
The hunger is still there.
With a new challenge ahead in college, Lancaster has been hard at work again this summer, adding even more strength.
He hopes his outside shooting ability can get him on the floor quickly, and wants to be ready to seize any opportunity that comes.
“If they need perimeter shooting, I can be the guy to help them out in that area,” Lancaster said.
Added Madson: “He shoots it so well ... if you can shoot, they are going to give you chances and opportunities.”
It’ll be another journey up the pecking order at Gustavus, but Madson isn’t betting against Lancaster.
He feels the normal frustrations that impact most freshmen won’t get to him.
“Most college players were the leading scorer on their (high school) team ... probably started for a couple years,” Madson said. “Giles knows what it’s like to be behind some guys and to have to win.”
