MANKATO — Mike Hastings has resigned from his position as head men's hockey coach at Minnesota State University and has accepted the same position at the University of Wisconsin, according to a press release from MSU on Thursday afternoon.
Hastings will depart MSU after an incredible 11-year run, which began in the 2012-13 season. Over those 11 seasons, MSU went 299-110-25, good for a .719 winning percentage. That's the top active mark in Division I and ranks third-all time.
Hastings has won the Spencer Penrose Award three times, which goes to the top men's hockey coach in Division I each season.
“Coach Hastings has had a transformational impact and left an indelible mark on our program. His record of success on and off the ice speaks for itself and the goodwill and brand recognition he has created for Maverick hockey is immeasurable,” MSU Athletics Director Kevin Buisman said in the release.
“I am confident he will continue to do great things in Madison and we wish Mike and his family all the best moving forward.”
The Mavericks won eight MacNaughton Cups and five conference postseason tournament titles during Hastings' tenure. MSU qualified for the NCAA Tournament eight times, and made it to both the 2021 and 2022 Frozen Fours. Hastings guided the Mavericks to the 2022 national championship game.
MSU said in the release that a process to fill the position will begin immediately.
