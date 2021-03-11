MANKATO -- It figured to be a big week of individual awards for the Minnesota State men's hockey team after another banner regular season.
Thus far, MSU might be doing even better than many had predicted.
A day after the Mavericks took five of the WCHA's 18 all-conference spots, the league named Mike Hastings Coach of the Year, Julian Napravnik Offensive Player of the Year, Dryden McKay Goalie of the Year and Akito Hirose Rookie of the Year on Thursday.
This marks the fourth time Hastings has won Coach of the Year in his nine seasons behind the MSU bench, previously winning in 2012-13, 2014-15 and 2018-19.
The Mavericks are 232-88-24 under Hastings and have won six WCHA regular-season titles in his nine seasons. No program in the nation has won more games than the Mavericks in Hastings' tenure.
For Napravnik, who was also a first-team all-league pick, winning individual awards was the least of his worries early in the season.
After being scratched in MSU's third game of the season against Michigan Tech, Napravnik had a conversation with Hastings about being more consistent.
Since that rough patch, Napravnik has responded. He's posted 22 points in 19 games since that Dec. 7 game at Tech and has recorded at least one point in all but six of those games. In 14 league games, Napravnik is tied for third in the conference with 17 points.
"You see a young man fight through some adversity, and not only survive, but thrive. ... I'm proud for him, proud of him and I'm happy for him," Hastings said.
McKay is no stranger to individual awards, as this is his second consecutive Goalie of the Year selection. He is also a two-time first-team All-WCHA selection and was a first-team All-American last year.
Coming into this weekend's games, McKay leads the nation with a 1.32 goals-against average, .895 winning percentage and eight shutouts.
His 1.07 goals-against average in WCHA games gives him his third consecutive WCHA goaltending title. Tony Esposito (1964-67) is the only other WCHA player to accomplish that feat.
"The thing that's unique about Dryden ... he hasn't been satisfied," Hastings said. "He's continued to develop and work on areas he needs to continue to get better at. And that's not something that he's ever ran from. He's embraced it."
Expectations were high for Hirose coming into MSU, and he's delivered. His 13 points rank second among freshmen defensemen throughout the nation, and he leads the Mavericks at plus-16.
He's consistently played as one of MSU's top-four defensemen and has been a key part of the power play.
"Good things happen when he's on the ice more often than bad things," Hastings said. "It goes in their net more often than it goes in our net when it's even strength, so he's not just doing it on the power play. He does a good job of getting us out of our end and into the opposition's end with possession."
Five things to know
The No. 3 Mavericks (18-3-1, 13-1 in WCHA) host Ferris State (1-21-1, 0-11-1) in a best-of-three series in the WCHA quarterfinals Friday, Saturday and Sunday (if necessary) at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The games will be televised on Spectrum channels 191 and 826 and can be heard on KTOE AM-1420.
Here are five things to know about the matchup.
1. Playoffs: After another dominant regular season, the Mavericks are looking forward to beginning the postseason almost exactly a year after their season ended in the WCHA Tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I know (given) the way last year ended, we're all really hungry. We've got a group that really wants to prove ourselves," forward Cade Borchardt said. "Obviously our program is known for having really good regular seasons but has struggled to win playoff games late.
"We want to make a statement this year."
2. Michaelis reaction: Former MSU standout Marc Michaelis (2016-20) made his NHL debut for the Vancouver Canucks March 4, just 19 days after Connor Mackey debuted for the Calgary Flames. The debuts have brought a lot of excitement to an MSU team filled with former teammates.
"I can't speak highly enough about him as a player and as a person," Borchardt said of Michaels. "I was just talking to him the other day and congratulating him ... it was awesome to see."
3. Power-play progress: After a hot start, the MSU power play has sputtered of late, going 2 for 20 over the last six games. The Mavericks haven't scored a power-play goal in their last four games, but Hastings felt the Mavericks were better last weekend against Michigan Tech.
"Possessing a puck, moving a puck, I thought we were sharper," Hastings said. "I think Pietila and Michigan Tech had a lot to do with us not scoring on the power play, but I thought we had some really good looks."
4. The state of MSU: The Mavericks won a pair of one-goal games over Michigan Tech last weekend, defeating the Huskies 2-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday. MSU has won nine of its past 10 games and hasn't lost a game in the WCHA quarterfinals in the last four seasons.
5. Scouting the Bulldogs: Ferris State hasn't beaten a Division I opponent this season but gave the Mavericks a pair of battles Feb. 19-20. The Bulldogs took MSU to overtime in the first game of that series, with Reggie Lutz eventually scoring to give MSU a 5-4 victory.
