MANKATO -- Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings has won the 2021 Spencer Penrose Award as the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Coach of the Year, it was announced Tuesday.
The honor comes after Hastings guided MSU to a 22-4-1 record and its first trip to the Frozen Four in program history. This is the second time Hastings has won the award, as he also earned the honor in 2015.
Under Hastings' tutelage, the Mavericks have won six MacNaughton Cups in his nine seasons behind the bench, including four straight. Hastings' career record is 236-89-24. His .711 winning percentage is the top mark among all active NCAA Division I men's head coaches.
Hastings took over at MSU after spending three years as the associate head coach at Nebraska-Omaha, and one year as an assistant at Minnesota. Prior to that, he spent 14 years as the head coach of the United States Hockey League's Omaha Lancers, where he went 529-210-56. He left Omaha as the winningest coach in USHL history.
Massachusetts' Greg Carvel was the runner up for the award.
The Mavericks play St. Cloud State at 4 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.