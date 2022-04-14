MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings has been named an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. national team, USA Hockey announced Thursday.
Team USA will compete in the IIHF Men's World Championship on May 13-29 at Tampere and Helsinki, Finland, with David Quinn previously announced as the squad's head coach.
Mike Hastings is serving as an assistant coach of a U.S. national team for the first time, but this is the seventh occasion for him coaching an American team in an international tournament. Most recently, he was an assistant coach for the Olympic team that competed at Beijing.
Hastings recently finished his 10th season as head coach at Minnesota State, guiding the Mavericks to a nation-best 38 wins and a national runner-up finish. He received the Spencer Penrose Award recipient as the top coach in Division I the last two seasons, His career record is 274-96-24.
Pro signings
Minnesota State defenseman Jack McNeely and forward Julian Napravnik have signed professional contracts.
McNeely has signed with Stockton of the American Hockey League, which is affiliated with the NHL's Calgary Flames.
A two-time alternate captain with the Mavericks, McNeely was named to the Frozen Four all-tournament Team. He had two goals and 15 assists this season, playing in all 44 games, with a +36 rating and 52 blocked shot. He scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 overtime win against Bemidji State in the CCHA tournament championship game.
McNeely played in 174 games at Minnesota, second most in program history. He had eight goals and 44 assists with a +104 rating.
Napravnik has signed with Hershey of the AHL, which is an affiliate of the Washington Capitals..
Napravnik, a first-team All-Central Collegiate Hockey Association selection, tied for third in Division I with 49 points on 18 goals and 31 assists in 40 games. He scored six power-play goals and tied for fourth on the team with three game-winning goals.
Napravnik finished his four-year career with 45 goals and 78 assists in 143 games played and ranks ninth on the program's career scoring charts. His 15 career game-winning goals ranks second.
