MANKATO — Minnesota State men's hockey coach Mike Hastings has been selected as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team, USA Hockey announced Thursday.
Daily Faceoff is also reporting that MSU forward Nathan Smith is one of 15 players who have been invited to play for Team USA. Neither Minnesota State nor USA Hockey has confirmed Smith's invitation at this time.
Hastings will work under head coach David Quinn. The staff also includes St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson, Pittsburgh Penguins director of player development Scott Young, USA Hockey goaltending coach David Lassonde and Penn State video coach Alex Dawes.
"We have a group of assistants who not only bring passion and experience, but who know how to win," John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the team, said in a press release. "Together with David Quinn, we're thrilled with the group of coaches that will lead our team in Beijing."
