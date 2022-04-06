After taking his team back to the Frozen Four for the second straight season, Minnesota State's Mike Hastings has again been chosen as the recipient of the Spencer Penrose Award as the Division I men's hockey coach of the year, it was announced Wednesday.
It's the third time that Hastings has received the award, having also won it in 2015 and 2021. Only three other coaches have won the Penrose Award three times: Len Ceglarski, at both Clarkson and Boston College; Charlie Holt of New Hampshire; and Jack Parker of Boston University.
Hastings' teams have won more games over the last 10 seasons than any program in Division I. His record is 273-94-24, with three 30-win seasons and no losing records.
In Hastings' time at Minnesota State, the Mavericks have won the MacNaughton Cup seven times and league postseason tournament titles in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2022. The Mavericks have seven NCAA Tournament appearances in the last 10 seasons.
The runner-up for this year's Spencer Penrose Award was Bob Motzko of Minnesota.
The Mavericks (37-5) play Minnesota in Thursday's national semifinal game at Boston at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.