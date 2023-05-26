Jackson Hauge had a breakout redshirt sophomore season in 2022, his first as a regular for the Minnesota State baseball team.
With a .329 batting average, 1.024 OPS, 11 home runs and 20 total extra-base hits, Hauge was one of many stars in an incredible MSU lineup.
He hasn’t just backed up that breakout season in 2023, he’s built upon it. It’s a reason the Mavericks will be playing in an NCAA Super Regional this weekend.
“He’s a guy that everybody knows about. Pitches him differently and is careful with him,” MSU coach P.J. McIntee said. “It speaks really to him and to his approach to have that success again.”
That approach was a point of emphasis during the offseason.
Hauge said much of 2022 was spent adjusting to college pitching and learning how to have his body ready to handle the grind of a college season.
Over the winter, Hauge focused on not giving away plate appearances, especially when he’s down in the count.
This season, Hauge is hitting .357 with a 1.145 OPS, 16 homers and 32 total extra-base hits. He has 76 RBIs, setting a team record.
In 213 at-bats, Hauge has walked 27 times with only 36 strikeouts. In 2022, he had 17 walks and 34 strikeouts in 161 at-bats.
“Two-strike hitting I feel like was something I really took to heart this year to make it really hard to get me out,” Hauge said. “Last year, I felt like there were a lot of times where I’d chase out of the zone, especially with two strikes.
“I feel like a tougher out when I get into two-strike counts than I was last year. I’m not just a chase-pitch away. They have to get me out in the zone.”
McIntee has been impressed with the patience. Hauge hasn’t pressed despite being pitched more carefully.
“You’re hitting in the three hole for us, people are going to pitch you different and make it difficult. He’s gotten some intentional walks, and you can tell that teams have pitched around him a little bit,” McIntee said. “He’s just patient and really buys into having that team approach. I think he picks his spots when he can cut it loose and drive a baseball.”
This MSU team doesn’t have as many superstars as the 2022 club. The hitting and pitching stats aren’t as gaudy, but the program has put together yet another great season.
After getting an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament, the Mavericks won their first regional since 2014 last weekend, beating Southern Arkansas and host Missouri Southern twice to advance, despite being the lower seed.
The Super Regional will be at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, against bitter Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rival Augustana.
The teams have quite the postseason history lately.
In 2021, the Mavericks beat the Vikings twice in the NSIC tournament. Last season, MSU beat the Vikings twice in the NSIC tournament again, but fell to them at the regional.
This spring, Augustana came to Mankato and won three games in April, before again falling to MSU in the NSIC tournament.
There figures to be more great baseball this weekend and the stakes are even higher.
“We were excited to see them on the docket,” Hauge said. “I hope we can get a packed house of purple and gold there.”
The Mavericks (42-16) play the Vikings at 6 p.m. Friday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.