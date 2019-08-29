MANKATO — It would be hard to find a Mankato West football player more excited for the upcoming season than senior wide receiver/safety Jon Sikel.
After a promising sophomore year as a running back and explosive punt returner, Sikel suffered a groin injury in the Scarlets’ opener and missed the majority of West’s 9-2 season.
“Jon had a great first game for us, but when he woke up the next day he realized he pulled his groin pretty bad,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “It’s a tough injury to recover from, especially when you’re a dynamic player like he is. He definitely turned it on for us after we moved him to wide receiver. We kind of got him in space more and he flourished with that.
“Jonny is a smart guy and super athletic. He’s one of the most athletic guys when it comes to footwork and straight-line speed. Sometimes you have guys who are shifty but not straight-line fast or straight-line fast but not shifty. Jonny has the combination of everything.”
Sikel, who ended up with 14 receptions for 273 yards (15.98 yards per catch) and three touchdowns while rushing 22 times for 136 yards (5.91 yards per carry), is also switching positions on defense, moving from corner back to safety.
“Defensively, he just needs to work his reads and going down hill because he’s always been a great tackler,” Helget said. “Now, we’re going to ask him to use his speed to make plays for us.”
Both the position changes, along with the chance to begin the season healthy, are two things Sikel is excited about heading into Thursday’s season-opener at Todnem Field against Rocheter John Marshall.
“I like my move to wide receiver because I look to move freely and not be stuck behind the line,” he said. “Learning my routes and the plays is big; you don’t want to mess up and cost the team a play. Jack (Foster) is great because he always puts the ball where you can catch it. At safety, you get more freedom.
“It was hard not being able to play last year. Watching your teammates on the field when you can’t go out there is difficult. ... I am so excited to get back on the field and play with my brothers.”
A lot of the Scarlets’ high hopes center around Foster, who will continue his career next season at Brown. The three-year starter is a threat with his rocket arm and his feet.
Last season, Foster connected on 130 of 252 passes for 1,895 yards with 23 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
He also carried the ball 98 times for 719 yards and 12 scores in being named the Big Southeast Blue’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Foster has plenty of talented targets, led by senior wide receiver Spence Spaude, who hauled in 47 passes for 751 yards (15.98 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Mekhi Collins totaled 13 catches for 127 yards and three scores, while senior Luke Reid grabbed 11 for 110 yards and one TD.
Junior Wyatt Block is the top returning running back, picking up 563 yards in 57 carries (9.88 per carry) and scoring nine touchdowns.
Defensively, junior safety Owen Johnson returns after being in on 74 tackles last season with five tackles for loss and a pair of sacks.
Block, a hard-hitting linebacker, came up with 11 tackles for loss in 68 stops. Three players — senior Charlie Becker, senior Noah Langsjoen and sophomore Ryan Haley — will also have an impact on defense, as well returning starter at safety junior Max Goertzen.
West graduated its entire six-player offensive line rotation so Helget said that Tanner Schumski, Matt Pipes, Matt Warnke, Jackson Bruning, Brandon Cope, Brock Leider, Logan Juliar and Colten Landwer will form this year’s rotation.
Those eight, along with Gibson Blackstad, Reid and Derrick Kollash, are battling for spots on the defensive front.
“We’re excited about this year,” Helget said. “We’ve got a lot of skilled position players returning, and while our line isn’t varsity tested, they’ve been playing well this fall and a lot of them could have played on a lot of teams last year. ... We’re just looking for them to learn how to play on Friday nights.”
