Maybe the humidity is making my brain soggy, but lately I find myself pondering the mysteries of the universe.
Why is pie so much better than cake? How many spoonfuls of jam can I reasonably fit on one piece of toast? Most importantly, what makes wild berries so much tastier than farmed ones?
NASA and the FBI seem to be busy lately, so we may never find out. Fortunately for home scientists, this is a great year for conducting “experiments.”
The 2022 berry season so far has been bucketfuls better than 2021. It was almost inevitable, really. Much of the northland had a hard freeze over Memorial Day weekend last year, which nipped off blooms and nascent fruits from bushes and trees.
And that was around the time Mother Nature turned off the faucet for the summer, further causing the entire season to be the worst in memory.
This year had to be an improvement — almost by default — and boy, is it.
Though things seemed to be a little behind normal when we went Upnorth for the 4th, the table was clearly set. Blueberries were doing well. Juneberry trees were looking full and heavy. Raspberry canes were blooming vigorously and loading up.
On the next trip a couple weeks later, blue, purple, and red fruits hitched a ride south in our cooler.
Not quite satisfied, we took the long way home to stop at a known blueberry hotspot in east-central Minnesota to snatch some more.
The day was clear and hot, so we did what we could in a short stop. Most of the time was spent in nooks where one could get a little shade while ransacking the bushes.
Fortunately, blueberries were as dense as ever, so several cups’ worth were always within reach.
When humans and canine alike had run out of water, it was time to pull the plug. Total harvest was a couple of cups of raspberries, about as many pin cherries, and almost five pounds of blueberries.
Fresh berries were part of many breakfasts in the days that followed. Blueberry muffins came and went, as did a rich, gorgeous mixed berry pie. My daughter and I also whipped up a batch of mixed berry jam, which never disappoints.
This midsummer ritual has become routine in our household, but it wasn’t always. When we started, it was a struggle to keep the kids on task under scorching sun and hordes of biting flies.
We’ve learned some things along the way that have improved the experience, but more importantly, they’ve embraced it and have come to see it as part of our year-round lifestyle.
For my part, I’ve come to see berry foraging (wild fruit in general, really) as one of the best ways to engage kids with the natural world. It’s a lesson about where food comes from, and children feel a real sense of ownership and pride when they bring something home.
Above all, I believe it taps into something universal that tugs at us all: the need to eat.
Taking kids foraging sets the stage for a lifetime of connection to the outdoors through food, which may or may not someday include fish or wild game. No matter what, it fosters that connection, which will hopefully translate into values that include stewardship and conservation.
Anyway, those who would like to partake should be glad to know there is still a lot of this year’s picking season left. Though strawberry and black raspberry seasons are probably concluded statewide, almost all the other wild fruit I can think of is still in progress or yet to come.
Incredibly, the Gunflint Trail area is still finishing up a smashing blueberry season. Blueberries may be out of reach now to anyone not headed that far north, but blackberries will be getting underway soon in some places (if not already).
Chokecherries are also imminent across most of their range. Plums generally follow around Labor Day, and grapes will close the season in September.
I urge you not to miss it. And bring a kid or two with you.
Now that we’ve slid into August, some of the best days to be outside all year are within reach.
I relish going out on cool, late summer mornings to pick plums. They practically jump into my basket when they’re fully ripe.
And while dodging bloodthirsty thorns, I usually eat my sweet, juicy fill.
Sadly, the ground is often littered with overripe specimens that couldn’t hold on long enough for me.
Unless enough of you heed my advice and get in the game, I’ll probably find myself pondering another of those timeless mysteries yet again.
“How can people and animals let so many of these plums go to waste?”
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
