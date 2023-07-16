One day last week I executed a special scouting operation up north. It came complete with the

usual thrills, as well as new revelations.

When the sun had gotten high enough, it was time. I suited up, donned specialized footwear, and

strapped on my protective vest. Then, slipping quietly into place, I began my mission.

The way was dark and murky in places. Even in the middle of the day, not much of the sun’s

light managed to reach there. The little that did danced and flashed, disorienting me at times.

It was also uncomfortably quiet. Often all I could hear was my own labored breathing, which

drew attention to my isolation. Several times I looked around to make sure I wasn’t being

followed.

When I’d gotten halfway to my objective, the way became overgrown. If anyone—or

anything—was near, there would be no way to know. I had gone too far to turn back; there was

no choice but to venture forth.

Tall weeds blocked my way and wrapped themselves around my arms and legs. Broad leaves

above my head blocked out the sun completely. It was impossible to see more than ten feet in

any direction. I did my best to remain calm and concealed.

The route I’d chosen took me in close proximity to other cabins. Though I knew there were

people literally within a stone’s throw, I’m confident I went undetected. However, that was no

consolation for the horror that awaited when I arrived at my secret destination: there was not a

single bluegill to be found.

If the clues—or photos—didn’t already give it away, I was snorkeling. And as I already

mentioned, it’s something I like to do every July.

It began several years ago, when I somehow got the idea of snorkeling around to get a better

grasp on the aquatic vegetation concealed beneath the waves. You know, for fishing purposes.

What I found right away was that the diversity of weeds was far greater than I ever imagined. I

began noting locations of weedlines, scattered stands of cabbage, and that there wasn’t anywhere

I could dive where there wasn’t vegetation covering the bottom.

I also quickly got a handle on where fish were—and weren’t. For one thing, it was surprising

how much of the lake seemed uninhabited. That tends to help eliminate unproductive real estate

when you shove off from the dock.

I was also surprised to find where most of the fish actually were, which was shallower than I

ever expected. This was especially true for bass and bluegills, which led me to further

exploration.

I learned that, fortunately, the “bull” bluegills tend to hang out where they are mostly protected

from fishing pressure. Overlooked, if you will. I’ve considered that a good thing, because small

lakes can be overfished quickly if they suddenly get undue attention.

Anyway, I began to make regular visits there every summer, simply to monitor their abundance

and take a few photos. The panfish are not camera shy. In fact, one would be tempted to think

they were hamming it up with the way they come to meet me. It’s pretty entertaining.

When word went out this spring that the lake had a winterkill event, I wasn’t too surprised.

Shallow, weedy lakes like ours risk lethally-low oxygen levels when too much snow lingers for

too long. Plus, that lake has a history of periodic “freeze outs.”

So, I had to wonder how the fish population I’d gotten familiar with had fared. Would the fishing

still be okay, or will I have to go elsewhere a while? Would there be a good carryover population

to jump-start a recovery?

The answer: it doesn’t look good. I literally saw zero big bluegills in their usual places, or

anywhere else. Nor bass, nor crappies.

My little survey is by no means scientific or conclusive, but I’ve been doing it long enough to

know that I should have seen bluegills scattered throughout the shoreline weeds, bass lurking

around logs and lily pads, and little crappies here and there. All I found was a few small

bluegills, and mostly at the edge of our swimming area.

But I’m not without hope.

With a partial winterkill, the survivors tend to grow fast. If any respectable specimens still lurk

out there, they might reach eye-popping sizes in a few growing seasons.

Additionally, it was clear that reproduction still took place this year; I’ve never seen so many

tiny perch, bluegills, or northerns around the dock. So, they will eventually bounce back, even if

it takes most of a decade.

The good-sized perch I spied in the shallows might give us a perch boom, if we’re lucky. If that’s

the case, jumbos could be on the menu in a few years. No matter what, there will be good food

for northern pike for a while, which will keep them fat and fast-growing.

So, my snorkeling outings continue. The only difference is that they will be less about keeping

tabs on the current population, and more about picking up clues that pertain to the future. I look

forward to watching it all unfold.

Maybe while I’m at it I’ll spend more time looking for lost lures. Or orphaned fishing rods; that’s

always a fun bonus. Maybe I’ll discover more of the old wooden boats that rest on the lake

bottom—I’ve found four so far.

Yes, the mission may change, but I’m confident it won’t be any less thrilling.

Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take

him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.

