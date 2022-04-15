Happy Easter, and welcome to spring … I think.
It’s been hard to tell lately, as occasional whispers of summer have been thrashed by winter’s death throes. Signs of life have been hard to come by, other than a little greening of the grass this week. Spring, it seems, has been especially tardy.
But I caught word the other day that Pasque flowers have emerged in the area. They are a tiny resident of the prairie, and one of the very first flowers of the year. In fact, they have a reputation for blooming right around Easter.
Their name, as I understand it, comes from old French: pasques, referring to Easter (think: paschal).
Pasque flowers bloom for a short time, then wither away before the other grasses and forbs become dominant. Their growing season is early and short, to take advantage of resources and avoid competition.
This is also the habit of a whole class of woodland wildflowers called ephemerals. There are many ephemerals that call Minnesota home.
They are abundant in the rich hardwood forests like those of the Minnesota River valley. Their blossoms are generally understated and most don’t grow to be very tall. They rush to finish blooming, set seed, and die back before the canopy can close up overhead.
That means there is often no trace of them by the time summer really warms up.
Probably the best thing about ephemerals is that while the woods are still drab and lifeless, they will often provide the only greenery and splashes of color.
Through all my springtime pursuits, ephemerals are a pleasant constant. Over the years, I have come to associate certain species with specific places or activities.
On camping trips last year in April and May, we happened to find concentrations of round-lobed hepatica and Virginia bluebells. It’s hard to forget how the bluebells positively glowed in the damp, dark woods; the effect was not unlike a neon sign.
For some reason, I associate Dutchman’s breeches with turkey hunting. I’m not sure just why, but one time when I was hoofing up a steep ridge in Fillmore County, I snapped a picture of some when I paused for a breather.
When it’s time for ramps, aka wild leeks (which could be rightfully be considered an ephemeral, in my opinion), white trout lilies are all I see. That could be because in a carpet of trout lilies, ramps can be difficult to spot Marsh marigolds seem to be in all the same places I go when it’s time to look for morels. They like wet places in the woods near some of my ‘shroomin’ spots.
If you keep your eyes peeled, you’ll find your path through the woods this season will also be graced by ephemerals. But appreciation for these beauties doesn’t have to be a byproduct of foraging, turkey hunting or trout fishing. They can be excuse enough to make a trip to the woods.
Flandrau and Minneopa state parks offer mature hardwood forests for finding ephemerals. With a little luck, a park ranger or naturalist might point the way to the best areas for viewing.
Nerstrand Big Woods, on the other side of Faribault, is a bit farther to go, but billed as “spectacular for wildflower viewing in the spring.” In addition to the usuals, like hepatica and bloodroot, visitors can see the dwarf trout lily, which has been called Minnesota’s rarest plant.
I stopped by the park on Monday while I was in the area, hoping to see the dwarf trout lily for myself. Unfortunately, nothing had emerged from the ground yet; the ice-encased Hidden Falls nearby testified to the late warmup.
As it looks now, Mother’s Day weekend could be right in the bull’s-eye this year.
Seeking spring ephemerals, by the way, is also the perfect excuse to get cooped-up kids out of the house and their electronically oriented lives.
I would contend that while taking them fishing, hunting, etc., is important in fostering the next generation of outdoors people, providing simple ways to engage with the natural world is as important — or more so — in laying a foundation for an appreciation of nature and an outdoor lifestyle.
It can be as easy as an hour spent roaming the woods nearest home. An open-ended scavenger hunt is perfect for that.
Step 1: Bring kids to a park or trail with access to hardwood forest in a couple of weeks.
Step 2: Take a hike. Let them take pictures of any flowers they find along the way.
Step 3: Once you get home, use online resources and apps like iNaturalist or the Minnesota Wildflowers website to identify the plants they captured in their photos.
Perhaps make a simple collage of their photos and allow them to share it with whomever they want. This final step allows them to scratch that digital itch in a way that relates to the natural world.
Again, simple encounters with the natural world develop a relationship with the outdoors that will last a lifetime (in the form of hunting, fishing, camping, or whatever), not to mention opening the door to an understanding of things like ecology, forestry and conservation.
Another tool to accomplish similar objectives is foraging, but more on that at a later date. I promise.
For now, just enjoy the first flowers of the year as they poke through the leaf litter and turn their little faces toward the light. Rejoice that life has broken free from its long, dark, cold grave.
Alleluia.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.