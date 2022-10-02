“Most people think the new world record brown trout is swimming around in Lake Taneycomo ...”
When statements like that fall into your inbox, you take notice. Such was the case in July as Larry Whiteley, fellow Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers member, began making plans for all of us attending the AGLOW annual conference in Branson a couple weeks ago.
Though Branson enjoys close proximity to well-known bass fisheries, Table Rock and Bull Shoals, I must admit that the idea of fishing there for trout seemed more like a distraction from everything else Branson is known for.
But I’m usually game for anything. I told Larry I’d be happy to fish for trout and bass in Taneycomo, as well as anywhere else he could fit me. He also plugged me into a sucker-gigging outing, which is something I’d previously only heard of.
So, the night I arrived, I hopped aboard a spacious bowfishing rig with three other outdoor communicators. Josh Isaacs, of Branson’s Full Throttle Fishing Adventures, and his son Riley motored us upstream a short distance to a wide tributary. Once night had fallen, Josh fired up the generator-powered lights, they put 12-foot gigs in our hands, and away we went.
When we arrived in shallow enough water to see the bottom, fish began to materialize. Some were suckers, many were bass, and the rest were shad and other less-desirables. I think it’s safe to say we were all glad to have Riley up front to call out which ones to take aim at — not that it made much difference.
Though we were all hunters and fishermen of varying degrees, gigging is neither fully hunting nor fishing, and we all might as well have been bakers or bureaucrats. We struggled to get the hang of just how to “throw” the impossibly narrow spears, and the velocity of the boat didn’t do any favors for our accuracy.
It was more comedy than anything.
CLONK! Not tangling the top ends of the unwieldy poles proved nearly impossible as we jockeyed for position in the bow.
SPLOOSH-THOKK! I didn’t have to look in order to know when anybody had made an attempt at a sucker and speared the rocky bottom. Colorful words also served as confirmation.
It seemed every time I managed to get a bead on a sucker, it would dart suddenly or change direction. I never did get my tines into any.
Finally, Jeremy Mallette managed to nail one. He proudly swung it into the boat and dislodged it into the fish can. Never before has anyone been so cheered and lauded for a 10-inch sucker.
When we got back out into the main lake, enormous shad darted around in every direction.
That’s when my gig finally connected with some meat.
Since it was my first shad of any sort, it felt like a triumph. However, I can’t decide if I “caught” it properly; perhaps it will have to sit on my life list with an asterisk next to it.
In the end, the catch wasn’t all that impressive, but I think we felt that we’d all had a fair representation of the all-but-forgotten sport. Apparently, nearer the end of the year is a much better time for a sucker chase; I wouldn’t hesitate to try it again if I found myself down that way in the cold months.
The next morning came awfully fast. I threw on my cleanest jeans (in anticipation of the paparazzi that tend to hound a new-world-record holder) and met up in the hotel lobby with Michigan writer Steve Griffin.
We departed into the morning mist with Jim Zaleski, professional angler. He knows Taneycomo inside and out; in fact, he won his first tournament there and got married on its banks (not on the same day, of course).
The night before, the dam supplying water to Taneycomo (coming out of Table Rock) was releasing a decent amount of water. Apparently, that causes the trout to don the feed bag. Jim was stoked.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when we arrived — the flow was pretty low. The resulting bite was rather tough. But judging by what little we saw those in other boats reeling in, however, we weren’t doing anything wrong.
Just unfortunate timing.
That’s fishing.
Of course, we still managed to land a few fish and had a great morning.
A few days later I spent some free time at the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery, where they raise some 800,000 trout annually for Lake Taneycomo. The facility sits right next to the lake and just below the dam, to take advantage of the cold water passing through.
It’s a hatchery that doubles as museum, with no shortage of opportunity to learn about what they do there. Visitors have nearly unlimited access and can wander between the raceways where trout of all sizes swim and splash.
The staff was eager and informative. Signs placed throughout the facility provide as much information as a person could possibly want.
As I was leaving, someone said there were a bunch of anglers “down that way,” which piqued my curiosity. Instead of climbing into my car, I continued through the parking lot and headed toward the water.
Sure enough, they lined both banks, waded, and floated various watercraft. Several crowded around an outlet from the hatchery; tense exchanges between them could be heard over the roar of the waterfall.
With so many lines in the water, I had to wonder if it was worth it.
Lots of trout could be seen rising. Rods doubled over here and there. A couple lumbering trophies cruised through the shallows.
Yes, it was worth it. Or would have been, rather, if I’d bothered to bring fishing gear along.
I spotted another conference attendee, Nathan McLeod, whom I hadn’t yet met properly. I hustled down the bank and introduced myself. He promptly pulled out his phone to show a snapshot of the 31-inch brown trout he landed and released the night before.
From that moment, I quit seeing fishing as a distraction from everything else Branson has to offer. As far as I’m concerned now, Branson is a worthy fishing destination for anyone who loves to fish, with a few other ways to spend your time.
And as for whether Taneycomo has the right stuff to grow the next world record brown trout, I won’t speculate one way or the other. But I know of one 31-incher swimming around out there that has a promising start.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
