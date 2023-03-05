It’s March now, and that can only mean one thing: it’s camping season.
Wait, wasn’t that the first thing to come to your mind?
Truth be told, I don’t consider March prime camping time. However, it is the month when staying out starts to get a lot easier, temperature-wise.
As mentioned previously in this column, I’ve made it a point to sleep outside at least one night a month for the last couple of years.
If asked, I would have to say the one piece of equipment that has made it a whole lot easier (and enjoyable) has been my camping hammock. In fact, both the sleeping-out streak and the hammocky love affair began on the same night.
It was March of ‘21 and we were up north for spring break, as is often the case. I’d had the hammock since the previous fall, but didn’t have a chance to try it out. With relatively warm nights in the forecast (around 30 degrees), it seemed as good a time as any.
The first night was tough, as all manner of night sounds proved excessively stimulating.
Normally, I enjoy whatever spontaneous lullabies Mother Nature throws my way. But it was a lot that night, with deer snorting, lake ice groaning, geese honking and distant dogs barking.
All combined with my inexperience with the equipment, I was uncomfortable and unsettled.
After working out the technical kinks in the light of day, the second night was much better. I was treated to crystalline starry skies — and the aurora borealis came out to play just before dawn. I couldn’t help but stay out for a third night, despite stiff overnight winds.
Since that time, I dare say my “hammy” has become my preferred method for sleeping out.
It’s darn comfortable. With my inflatable air pad, it feels like sleeping on a full-body pillow.
All the hammock fanatics say as much about comfortability, but I failed to believe them for a long time. Despite their claims, I almost couldn’t make up my mind and finalize the order.
I’m glad I took the chance when I did.
Comfort considerations aside, I’ve come to appreciate the way my camping hammock makes camping easier.
It packs up much smaller than a tent, for one thing. And stringing it between two trees is incredibly fast and convenient — especially in the dark.
Sometimes it allows me to go places where a tent would be less than ideal, like on a hillside, over uneven ground, or on snow. That has been an advantage several times in the past year alone.
In April, I got a few winks deep in the woods, close to a trout stream. In May, I hung in three different locations in the Black Hills during my turkey hunt. And at scout camp in July, waves whispered in my ear all night as I sawed logs next to the lake.
I’d like to say I’m on the cutting edge of a camping revolution, but I’d be lying. It’s been going on for over a decade.
And while I’d like to provide some statistics to convey the rise in popularity of hammock camping, they are not easy to come by.
What I can say is that the proliferation of manufacturers, fan clubs and articles online is indication enough that hammock camping is well established and here to stay.
If you’re considering giving camping hammocks a try, I’ll offer a few tips.
First, use an insulating pad underneath you, whether foam or air-filled or whatever. The insulation in a sleeping bag becomes much less effective when compressed, and can leave your backside uncomfortably cold.
Second, be aware that hammocks for camping are different from those meant for casual use.
They are designed to keep you comfortable in a sleeping position for hours on end, which is different from lounging during waking hours. This means the user lays slightly diagonally, with head and feet off-center, which supports the backs of the knees.
Hammocks available in stores are generally loungers. Camping hammocks are largely an online commodity and, unfortunately, more costly.
I know of one possible workaround, however, for a low-investment trial. I have a double wide Trunktech hammock, made by Grand Trunk. It’s roomy enough for a “diagonal lay” and is made of a fabric which stretches nicely.
Best of all, it’s affordable.
Third, consider getting/using straps; they are much gentler on trees than rope. Sometimes they are included in a hammock purchase, but not always.
Because ropes wear harshly on the bark of trees, some parks and campgrounds will only allow hammocks with straps.
Lastly, be sure to drop by the YouTube channel of Minnesota’s most famous hammock camper, Sean “Shug” Emery, who is credited for inspiring thousands of new hammock campers — myself included.
From him you can learn pretty much anything about equipment and know-how. And you can’t help but be entertained by the former circus performer along the way.
If your journey is like mine, you’ll soon have a mosquito-proof hammock and a tarp. You’ll know all about suspensions and underquilts and whoopie slings. And after a few hangs, you might be hammock-crazed enough to join me in the woods in March.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
