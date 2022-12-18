Custom ice fishing rods are all the rage these days.
Whether fine-tuned by design or truly custom-made to customer specifications, high-end rods are getting a lot of attention. They are touted — among other things — for being extremely sensitive, allowing you the maximum possible “feel.”
That may be true.
But if you’re having trouble justifying a $100 to $200 expenditure for just one ice fishing rod, it’s OK okay (and you’re not alone). You can get a lot more bang for your buck by refining other parts of your ice tackle in the interest of bite detection.
This idea became a lot more real to me a few years ago, when I attended a writers’ ice fishing trip to Devils Lake in North Dakota. They set us up over 50 feet of water with quite average rods, yet each nibble of the reluctant perch below was telegraphed to my hand.
That was new and astonishing to me. After that I began making changes to my own equipment to achieve similar results.
Start with line
Every ice angler should be familiar with tightly curled line that never straightens out. I’d bet dollars to donuts in every case it’s regular monofilament which saved the buyer a few bucks.
Sure, it’s cheap, but that’s all it has going for it. Unless attached to a heavy lure, that line with “memory” is robbing the user of a great deal of sensitivity.
When I was working retail in the early 2000s, ice line was regular line tinted blue. It had as much memory as the cord on a rotary phone. A lot has changed.
A better option for ice fishing these days is the assortment of fluorocarbons, which have loads of R&D behind them. Fluoro ice lines are designed to be less unruly and nearly invisible under water.
They also stretch less than mono, which helps carry vibrations (bites) more effectively to the angler’s hand.
Yet another benefit of fluoro lines is their abrasion resistance. Anybody who’s battled an energetic fish circling just under the ice can appreciate that.
Not long ago I unexpectedly hooked into one of my biggest largemouths through the ice, which did its share of thrashing on 3-pound Clam Frost Ice fluorocarbon. I was on pins and needles while it dove and circled, but finally managed to get my thumb in its lip.
Amazingly, I did not find any nicks or irregularities in the line.
Braided lines also continue to develop in the 21st century, and are often preferred over any monofilaments by a number of anglers. That line we used on Devils Lake was a Frost Ice braid, which seemed amazingly thin and limp with low visibility.
Not only did I feel more bites with it, I still had great ability to set the hook at those depths because of its low-stretch qualities.
Needless to say, I’ve incorporated it into my regular arsenal. Though more costly than ordinary lines, it’s been worth it.
Reel to match
With a better line connecting you to your hooks, it’s critical to use a reel that will keep that line in the best condition.
Historically, spinning reels marketed for ice fishing tend to be small. Their spools are downright tiny and require the line to wrap in tight circles. This causes terrible coiling.
I’ve been phasing tiny spinning reels out of the lineup to avoid that problem, but the cost of replacing all reels has kept the process slow.
At the very least, I like to use an ordinary-size spinning reel, which has a larger spool diameter. This helps cut down on curly line.
The ideal choice is the “in-line” style of reels, which keep line straight with an even larger spool diameter, and eliminate line twist because line is fed straight onto the spool.
My in-line reels have lived up to those promises flawlessly, which always keeps me on the lookout for the next one.
There are still relatively few offerings on the market, but they’re worth seeking.
Heavy does it
Another component that helps us feel when a fish is nibbling our lure is ... the lure. Lures with sufficient weight pull at the end of the line, maintaining the shortest possible distance from hook to rod tip.
Any slack takes away from that connection, along with an angler’s ability to detect bites.
This isn’t a problem with things like jigging spoons, often weighing 3/16 to 1/2 ounce. But panfish anglers use much smaller lures, which sometimes weigh barely more than an eyelash.
Slack can still be a problem even with the best line. The only thing to do is find lures that put more mass into a smaller package.
Tungsten jigs, which have proliferated in recent years, fit that bill perfectly. I’ve found them to be enormously helpful in keeping my line taut. Plus, they do a super job of helping me feel out exactly where the lake bottom is — and stirring up debris to attract fish.
I’m convinced they’ve helped me hook more light-biting fish like crappies, yellow bass and tullibees; I usually grab a handful when they hit the clearance bins.
Floats, spring bobbers
Of course, there are times when fish bite so lightly that there is nothing to detect, no matter how ideal the tackle. It’s a notorious problem that isn’t exactly new.
Sometimes the best antidote to an old problem is an old solution. Bobbers (called floats by some) and rod-tip spring bobbers can be good at betraying light bites, and don’t cost much.
A slip bobber that is perfectly matched to a lure (perhaps with the help of split shot) will stand vertically, about half submerged, ready to dive on demand.
I prefer long, thin ones with lines painted on them, which exaggerate the perception of movement.
The ideal spring bobber will be similarly matched to lure, with a moderate bend. Bright colors help anglers’ eyes see the slightest dip.
But bites don’t always translate into downward movement. Most ice anglers know that crappies have a reputation for lifting a lure daintily instead of pulling down. Other species may do the same from time to time.
Again, a carefully balanced float or spring bobber will give away such trickery.
If a fish takes the lure into its mouth, thereby assuming the lure’s weight, movement will instead be upward (not felt by the angler). But in that case, a bobber will ride higher or lay down, and a spring bobber will lose its flex.
It can happen fast — don’t miss it.
Excess money?
In the event you take my advice and resist the urge to snatch a up a few high-end rods for this season, you could easily save yourself $500 or more. With that kind of money to burn, it gets easier to justify other expenditures like a new shelter or trip to a premier ice fishing destination.
Maybe Devils Lake for truly jumbo perch. Or Lake of the Woods for all-day walleye and sauger action. Or Green Bay for feisty, tasty whitefish.
If only there was a workaround for the price of gas.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
