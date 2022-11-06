Greetings and best wishes on this opening weekend of Deer Season 2022.
I hope your coffee stays hot, your gun shoots straight, and any surprises are of the good variety.
As for me, I’ve probably had enough surprises for the week. The opportunity to cover the Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener fell into my lap a few days ago. It wasn’t what I’d planned, but suspected that accepting the offer would pay off.
I was right.
As a result, I got a little “peek behind the curtain,” including insights into the state of deer hunting in Minnesota from many of the DNR’s top brass, even the Governor.
Like the Governor’s Fishing Opener, the deer season extravaganza moves around the state. This year, it’s being held at Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, in part to highlight the hunts that happen in places like state and local parks.
So, I attended the listening session at Elm Creek on Thursday, where DNR personnel discussed deer management successes and challenges with representatives from groups like Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Becoming an Outdoors Woman and Capable Partners.
Quite a lot of discussion revolved around what it takes to recruit and develop new hunters. It was pointed out that state parks could be a perfect setting for organized hunts that work toward that goal.
I followed up afterward with Dave Olfelt, Director of the Fish and Wildlife Division, to see if he agreed.
“I think there’s room for that,” he said.
It might not be a lot, however. There is already a robust deer hunting program in state parks, which is used as a management tool.
From what I previously learned on this topic, parks don’t hold hunts unless there is a need. Each hunt is tuned to its park’s management goals.
“They’re not primarily for recreation; there has to be a resource management purpose,” agreed Olfelt, and offered overbrowsing and high-density deer populations as examples of reasons a hunt might be instituted.
In other words, park hunts are not held just for hunting’s sake.
At any rate, special deer hunts have proven effective in reaching management goals. Olfelt considers them an important tool in the deer management toolbox. He said that is especially true for big parks and those in more urban areas which can act as a refuge, hampering landscape-wide deer management.
John Moriarty, senior wildlife manager for Three Rivers Park District, echoed many of the same ideas in his remarks that day. He was eager to welcome hunters to the 4,900-acre Elm Creek Park Reserve in the interest of resource management.
In attendance Saturday, of course, would be Governor Tim Walz. I was fortunate to snag an interview with him Thursday, and he let me pepper him with questions about deer hunting and natural resources. One of the first was to inquire why a governor’s deer opener is important.
“This is a huge economic driver; literally billions of dollars in terms of economic activity and revenue. And we use this as an opportunity partnering with Explore Minnesota and our local communities — next spring we’ll be down in the Madison Lake/Mankato area for the fishing opener. We’re going to be in Three Rivers Park District to show that you can go an hour out of the cities or less and be hunting deer. It’s a platform to highlight both the traditions and the economic driver that it is.”
Talk of economic value is to be expected from a governor, but he also mentioned the roles of tradition and family several times.
“That sense of family, sense of tradition really comes into play this weekend.”
More than once he mentioned his deer hunting brother, who was killed in a BWCA storm, and whose 12-point mount hangs in his home.
Walz, who said he’d “probably be hunting with friends around Mankato” if not for Saturday’s big event, mentioned almost in passing how “… hunters pay their way. The fees we pay on everything we buy go back into conservation.”
Since he alluded to the enormously successful Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act (usually called “Pittman-Robertson Act”), I felt compelled to go a little off script and ask about the movement in Congress earlier this year to repeal it.
Even before I could finish asking the question, he said, “Worst idea in the world, in my opinion. Pittman-Robertson is genius, it is bipartisan, it has made America’s outdoor heritage and our system the envy of the world. My guess is those people trying to scrap it really don’t have any idea what this means. I have to tell you, some of my friends in congress — staunch Republicans, very conservative — were absolute champions of Pittman-Robertson. When I saw that come up, I was horrified. And I gotta be honest with you, I do not hear hunters and anglers complaining about Pittman-Robertson.”
Thinking we might switch gears a little, I asked, “No matter who will be governor for the next four years, what do you see as the most important issue or problem when it comes to natural resources?”
I expected him to mention something like climate change or invasive species, but Walz went right back to funding.
“I think it’s that investment piece. I think we have some folks who want to undermine the outdoor heritage work. They’re getting very political rather than listening to the experts. When the experts tell me ‘these are the projects we should invest in’ with, you know, the amendment that we passed, that Minnesotans willfully taxed themselves to take care of the outdoors, we need to protect that at all costs. Much like Pittman-Robertson, there’s a movement here to repeal that.”
Since he hadn’t touched on chronic wasting disease yet, I had to inquire why we still seem to be in reactionary mode with CWD, and what is keeping us from getting ahead of it.
“Well, there are some powerful groups out there that have a pretty strong voice in the legislature. I think it’s an existential threat to our heritage … and I think it’s an economic threat. We have to do much better. I certainly don’t want to paint all the deer farmers with the same brush, but I think there has been irresponsible behavior that has allowed this outside the wire. And the way Minnesota does this, with Board of Animal Health inside the wire and DNR outside the wire, isn’t a strong enough way to go about this. So, I’ll just say, this next legislative session, I’m going to come back again, and we’ve got to do better on this. We’re getting very close to the point of no return … and that is simply unacceptable.”
He didn’t sound inclined to use an executive order to address CWD: “I think folks are pretty leery of us taking unilateral action on this. I think it’s going to take legislative action. I feel like 90-95% of the public is like, ‘goodness gracious, stop this stuff and do something,’ and there’s just a pretty small, pretty influential group that has been slowing this down, and that time is coming for us to fix it.”
With the sand nearly out of the hourglass, I asked how hunting can stay relevant to an increasingly urbanized and nature-disconnected population. His answer seemed to tie together many of the themes of the day, including reaching kids, non-profits that mentor hunters, and the value of our public lands.
“Getting kids involved at an earlier age, even if their families didn’t do it. Getting them exposed to it early, make sure the opportunities are there for them to get on these public lands, and to have these groups who care about it mentor these young people into it. And that’s kind of why we’re highlighting a 35-40 minute drive from the metro core to be deer hunting, it can be done, and on public land, no less.”
While you’re out there, hunters, pay attention and consider participating in the DNR’s deer hunter wildlife observation study (click on “logging your deer sightings” near the top of the Deer Hunting webpage). Your observations are invaluable — even if you don’t see deer. More on that in a couple of weeks.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
