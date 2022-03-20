Picture this: a warm spring night at sunset, robins chattering overhead, campfire smoke disappearing over the valley.
The last golden rays trickle through budding branches while Canada geese and sandhill cranes sound off on their final flights of the day.
Sounds nice, doesn’t it?
It was. Almost a year has passed since that spur-of-the-moment outing with my daughter. We needed a getaway from all the screen time; a carefully selected campsite perched over the Zumbro River did wonders for our blood pressure.
That was about a mile-and-a-half from where we’d parked, much farther from the nearest campground. We were taking advantage of something called “dispersed camping,” which lies largely off the public’s radar.
Dispersed camping is essentially camping wherever you want outside designated campgrounds and can be an awfully useful year-round tool.
Of course, that means there is no water, latrine or other facilities, but the benefits can far outweigh those concessions.
Grouse hunt took you 50 miles from the nearest motel or campground? Dispersed camping can save you from all the extra driving.
Don’t love making the two-mile hike in and out of your secret trout stream? Dispersed camping means you can stay right there.
Looking for a quiet, scenic spot to lay your head down, or literally get away from all people? You probably know what I’m going to say.
I think of dispersed camping as “freestyle” camping. It’s convenience, flexibility and solitude all rolled into one package. What’s more, there are no fees, no reservations are needed, and the possibilities are nearly endless.
Sounds great, right?
It truly is.
But before you grab the tent and run out the door, a little research is required.
First, you must know that the land is state or national forest land and eligible for dispersed camping use. Which is to say not private land within the forest, a state or national park, WMA, refuge land, BWCA, etc.
Also, “no camping” signs may be posted in select places (few and far between).
Second, you must know and abide by the rules. Fortunately, there isn’t much to know.
Rules for Minnesota state forest lands are easy to come by on a dedicated page of the DNR website, which I believe is a rather recent development. But they are most thoroughly and plainly stated in MN state statute, part 6100.1350 (also available online).
National forest rules pertaining to dispersed camping are also fairly minimal. The easiest-to-find source is on the Superior National Forest website, at the bottom of a document they call the “Camping Recreational Opportunity Guide.”
I’ve been taking advantage of the benefits of dispersed camping for a few years now. I honestly have no memory of when or how I learned about it, but I believe it is seriously underutilized by the public.
Seems a shame considering the way it opens possibilities.
For that reason, I looked into all the rules pertaining to dispersed camping and put together a page for my website a couple years ago.
Over time, analytic tools have revealed traffic patterns. In the first year, traffic (which I generally interpret as interest) was modest: 620 page visits.
Traffic ballooned substantially in the second year (fully in the pandemic) to 2,770 visits — more than a fourfold increase — and is similar now in the third year.
If that is indeed a measure of interest, something is definitely afoot.
Thinking it could be part of the pandemic-era exodus to the outdoors, I reached out to the DNR’s Office of Communication and Outreach to ask if any data related to dispersed camping exists.
Unfortunately, the reply was exactly what I expected: “We do not have any data on dispersed camping because no reservations are needed and no fees are collected.”
A couple inquiries to the Superior National Forest office in Duluth yielded a nearly identical response.
Even without official statistics, however, it doesn’t take much imagination to see why dispersed camping might be on the rise.
Outdoor recreation of all kinds has exploded in the last couple years. Regular campers have continued to seek refuge in the woods while newly minted campers joined them.
Meanwhile, the number of campsites out there has remained static.
Anyone who’s made online reservations lately knows how difficult that has become. I can’t say I’m looking forward to battling through that again this season.
If only there was a way to go camping without the need for reservations at all. Especially where nobody else will be. Maybe in the middle of nowhere. Oh, and at the last minute.
Yes, that would be nice.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
