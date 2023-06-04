“We finished strong. I’m glad you tried.”
I wasn’t sure what more to say to my daughter as we climbed into the car the other day. It was the end of her last morning of turkey hunting this season.
Last year, she got her first bird on the first day. That hunt was perfect in every way, and we were both over the moon. I worried over the 12 months that followed that she’d been spoiled by such an atypical experience.
She wasn’t. Though she vehemently dislikes sleep deprivation, she sprang from bed each morning this year with determination. Unfortunately, the only toms we saw strutted around in an abandoned farmyard near our final hunting spot.
As for me, I had the shortest season of my entire turkey hunting career. A little over four hours, in fact.
It would be nice to claim that gobbler as a product of my skill as a hunter. Other than being in a great little spot I discovered last year, however, it was all luck.
The woods were awfully quiet that morning when I slipped into place. No gobbles or any other sign there were turkeys nearby. I was prepared to make the morning of it and had a full thermos of coffee to keep me company.
A hen appeared around 9 a.m. and pecked around the opposite end of the forest opening. She hopped up on a deadfall and stood there on alert for a half-hour.
Being in a direct line of sight, I didn’t dare move or adjust my position. Just as my backside lost all feeling, a dark shape appeared to float over the vegetation in front of her.
It was immediately recognizable as the top of a tom’s tail fan.
I promptly forgot about all posterior discomforts.
Sure enough, he came into view strutting about 50 yards distant. He looked huge.
In a few minutes, he moved out of sight to the left, along with another turkey. That first hen hopped down and seemed to leave with them.
Thinking they could wander back into view, I sat attentively for about 25 minutes before succumbing to the numbness that had overtaken my left upper leg. As I changed position, my foot rustled the leaves clumsily.
I shot a glance to my left, to make sure I hadn’t just blown it.
A bright red head shot up from the underbrush, indicating I might have. A staredown ensued. It probably lasted less than 15 seconds, but felt like 15 minutes.
The next thing I knew, he stepped out into the clearing with another, more impressive tom.
Whether the big boy was also the strutter, I’ll never know.
What I do know is that in addition to being one of my biggest, he exhibited some unusual features. His claws were almost obscenely long. There were white bars on two central tail feathers, like those normally on wing feathers.
The most striking were his breast feathers. They had chevron-shaped ripples; I don’t know how else to describe it.
Like a brilliant suit of armor with extra embossing. I’ve never seen anything like it, and haven’t yet found images of anything similar online or in print.
Somewhere during the plucking session in my garage, I reflected with gratitude on last 10 turkey seasons, when I’ve hunted more intensely, and mostly on public land.
I’ve bagged four toms in that time, in Seasons 1, 2, 9, and 10. Yes, that middle part was a bit frustrating. But 40% is decent, and that’s not lost on me.
Outdoor News reported recently that despite a slow start, 2023 looks like it will end with around 12,000 birds harvested, which is pretty close to 2022’s total. That’s 1,000 to 2,000 more than most pre-COVID years.
Statewide, turkey hunter success has generally hovered between 20% and 25% since the permitting system had an overhaul in 2011. According to harvest reports (2021 being the most recent available on the DNR website), it has trended noticeably downward since about that time.
Part of that can probably be attributed to a bump in license sales during the COVID-fueled outdoor exodus of 2020 and 2021, and the fact that more hunters in the woods doesn’t necessarily translate to more turkeys taken.
Now, I don’t have the statistical chops to crunch the numbers, but if you look strictly at overall license sales, it appears turkey hunting participation in our state has increased over the years. If true, that bucks well-known trends across hunting and fishing, both in Minnesota and nationwide.
Pretty cool, but that’s not all.
The statistic in the 2021 report that sticks out to me the most is the increase in youth turkey license sales. It jumped in 2020 to more than 14,000 — up dramatically from around 6,000 the year before. It dipped a little in 2021, but was still more than 12,500.
While the proportion who get to notch their tags hangs below the overall average, youth hunters are the winners in that report.
As for my youth, she’ll have to pin her hopes on next season.
Grasping for a consolation prize, I attempted to make the most of our last couple of sits. Stories of past successes (and follies) came out, as did an analysis of the bird songs in the branches overhead.
I also did my best to impart some of my accumulated turkey hunting knowledge. Like how turkeys are so incredibly attuned to movement. And how good your chances are in winning a staredown if you can hold really still.
In the end, I tried to put the last two seasons into a helpful perspective. I’d love for her to become a lifelong member of the bleary-eyed turkey fan club.
Turkey hunting, I told her, is big game hunting. It’s all or nothing. Bag limit of 1.
Perhaps nothing will happen for days on end, and everything can change in an instant. That’s hunting.
I think she gets it. As far as I can tell, the hunt is at least as important for her as the kill.
When I expressed my appreciation for her effort the last day, her reply was simple and without a whiff of regret.
“Yeah, me too,” she said.
And for that, this season is another success.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
