The forest grows dim as we sit around the picnic table, dealing cards and playful jabs.
Cool air flows down off the hill. Crickets sing from their hideouts, and fireflies float through the campsite.
All elements of a night in the woods come into place, except one: there’s not a mosquito to be found.
That’s right: camping with no swatting.
It seemed too good to be true to this Minnesotan.
Yet, that was our experience recently in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and only one of the many wonders we discovered.
To be honest, I wasn’t sure exactly what to expect before we got there. What I knew beforehand wasn’t much: the park is mountainous, beautiful in the fall, and most visitors experience it only by driving through.
I had to wonder what a family of four would find to do there in the summer.
Plenty.
For one thing, the number of visitor centers and historical sites is high. A person would almost have to go out of their way not to encounter any of those resources. Old churches, cemeteries, mills and settlers’ cabins and outbuildings are scattered throughout the park.
We visited at least some of those places every day, and through a little exploration, the history of the region sprang to life.
I learned things that surprised and almost shocked me. For instance, the interior of what is now the park (Cades Cove) didn’t see white settlement until about 200 years ago — at the same time, Fort Snelling was under construction.
More surprising than that was learning how eastern Tennessee wasn’t strictly confederate territory during the Civil War. The Cades Cove community was divided, to the point that the members of Primitive Baptist Church (Union supporters) stopped meeting during the war out of concern for their safety.
Exposing our kids to that depth of American history was unexpected.
Seeing hand-hewn log buildings is one thing; finding ourselves in ground zero of the “brother against brother” conflict was quite another.
I hope they were paying attention.
But not all of our time in GSMNP was spent visiting pages from our gritty history. We enjoyed our campsites and cooling off in nearby streams every afternoon. There was also plenty of hiking to be done, and each destination offered something different.
The Andrews Bald trail, which receives a fraction of the attention of nearby Clingmans Dome (the highest point in Tennessee), was a scenic descent into the jungle of the Smokies. It afforded an intimate exploration of the montane forest with peek-a-boo vistas through the leaves every once in a while.
We also ran across park staff there netting bees, looking for rare species.
The trail to Abrams Falls is wildly popular, but was still worth the miles and sweat spent getting there.
Towering, blooming rhododendrons lined most of the path, and hummingbirds zipped past frequently, too busy to be bothered for a photo.
And I’m sure my wife and kids won’t soon forget my reaction when a giant black racer snake interrupted my stride.
Like most other national parks, Great Smoky Mountains is an oasis for wildlife, whether you’re looking for it or not.
Dozens of species of salamanders call the park home. Sixty-seven species of fish reside there too, including enough trout to attract a small army of fly anglers.
Part of the eastern park is home to an elk herd which was reintroduced some 20 years ago. We didn’t seek them out, but individuals were often seen grazing along the roadsides and causing minor traffic jams.
As sensational as it may be to see elk east of the Mississippi, the park is better known for its bears. Somewhere in the park I read that the population is at a density of two per square mile.
It seems like a recipe for rampant incursions into campgrounds, but we didn’t see a single bear until the morning we left the park.
That one was spotted close to our campsite on the edge of the campground loop. I have a feeling that hazing efforts have been somewhat successful, because it stayed just on the other side of the road as it sampled the wind blowing through the campground.
We left the park soon after, going out by a one-way road through the mountains. Before it was all over, we saw four more bears.
Curious about those bears and other things, I contacted the park for more information. Dana Soehn of the Public Affairs office confirmed that the bear population is remarkably high, and acknowledged it does come with a cost: “Each year we have human/bear conflicts.”
“Conflict” is a broad term and usually refers to things like cooler break-ins and garbage raiding.
But people have been injured by bears in the park and at least one death has occurred. A woman and 3-year-old girl sustained head injuries when a bear ripped into their tent this year — only a week before we arrived.
It serves as a sober reminder that wild animals are just that: wild.
Remember those fireflies? There were lots of them.
At the time I told the kids how incredible the display was, and that I hadn’t seen it that good in decades, if ever. I remarked how fireflies around home and elsewhere in the U.S. have been declining notably. The causes cited are usually pesticides, habitat loss and light pollution.
Once we got home, I dug around for more information, under the hypothesis that the Smokies might just be a refuge from those factors. It could be, but I didn’t find explicit confirmation.
I did learn there is a wonderful diversity of fireflies in the park — 19 species, in fact — and one of them attracts a lot of attention.
Photinus carolinus may be only one of 19, but it is the only “synchronus firefly” of the bunch. That means the males actually synchronize their displays, to the extent that they align their flash/pause patterns. Like blinking Christmas lights on a strand.
The woods are said to pulse with the light show.
Soehn said the population of synchronous fireflies in the Elkmont area of the park is thought to be one of the densest, and that they’ve been under scientific study for decades.
Park visitors also began coming years ago to see the flashing phenomenon. Soehn explained that word spread and crowds grew. Roads and parking lots became overrun.
“It got to the point where it was unmanageable,” Soehn said.
Now there is a lottery for those who wish to see P. carolinus do its thing in person. One hundred permits per night are issued for the eight nights which are projected to be in the peak of the display.
This year, that was June 3-10, well before we visited the park. But even if I’d wanted to toss my name in the hat, the odds are a bit long.
Thirty-nine thousand applications went in for the 800 permits that were issued this year.
Soehn was quick to point out that other fireflies like the ones we saw in Cades Cove campground are good in their own right.
“We remind people they can see phenomenal displays elsewhere in the park.”
I’d agree that the fireflies we saw were somewhere near “phenomenal,” even though they weren’t synchronized. And they were just one part of the total package awaiting campers in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
- Mosquitoes not included.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
