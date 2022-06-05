Everybody has to eat; that’s a fact.
But when I’ve seen how differently we fulfill that basic need in the field, it has caused me to reflect on just how it’s done.
I’m always looking for the best possible food choices, and I’ve come a long way over the years. As you read this, I will be making my way out of the Boundary Waters where, hopefully, my meal planning will have sustained me for a six day/five night solo trip.
I guess we’ll know for sure if something appears here again under my byline.{/P}
All joking aside, I’d like to share some of the principles that guide me when it comes to eating while adventuring.
The first is cost. Sure, I’m cheap, but it probably doesn’t sit well with anybody to think of paying four or five times as much for convenience.
Some creativity can go a long way toward preserving a positive balance in the checkbook. That’s why I pack few, if any, of the all-in-one dehydrated meals.
But even if you can get over the price — 20-plus dollars for one meal for my household of four — dehydrated meals are still costly in terms of time. Generally, you have to boil water and let the meal sit 10 minutes before you can take the first bite.
When you’re trekking between points A and B and need lunch, it’s faster and easier to slap something on a tortilla and chase it with a handful of nuts or dried fruit.
That leads to another of my guiding principles: versatility.
I try to pack as many items as possible that can have many applications. Flour tortillas are a perfect example. Tortillas can be used to make a quick sandwich — slap on some peanut butter or a single-serve packet of tuna and roll it up.
They would also be a great carbohydrate container for fried fish (or other contents), which I hope to have accomplished this week.
Last summer, I rolled the dice on what seemed a borderline-crazy idea: backwoods pizza. It turned out well in the Boundary Waters, so we replicated it twice in a Yellowstone campground.
Without refrigeration and knowing we could not bring cans or glass into the wilderness, it was a challenge. But the ingredients I settled on were tortillas for crusts, ketchup packets for sauce, a pillow pack of pepperoni and shelf-stable parmesan cheese.
It was no Pagliai’s, but still better than it sounds.
This time I’m going without pepperoni because I’m optimistic about finding mushrooms. If that doesn’t pan out, I have some sauerkraut packets.
By the way, packets are a great way to bring condiments into the field (and getting rid of those that have accumulated at home from various sources).
Mustard goes great on tuna as well as fried fish. So does hot sauce, and I plan to squirt some of that into soup at some point.
Quick-cook, dehydrated soup packets are not exactly gourmet, but hot soup can warm you up nicely when you need it, as it did me last year on a winter camping trip.
It can also be a template for adding other ingredients as they become available. Like in January, when I plopped some perch fillets into a pot of soup somewhere on the frozen Mississippi backwaters. This time, I have some noodle soup packets along, to which I hope to add cubed up fish or mushrooms, if luck allows.
No matter what it does or doesn’t include, soup is great for regulating body temperature and mental state. It’s comfort food — just add water.
Speaking of water, that leads to my final principle: mind the weight.
To me, this means cutting out water content and maximizing nutrients. Dehydrated foods are key.
Again, those expensive meals spring to mind, but options are myriad.
One thing I always bring is dehydrated fruit. It is admittedly on the heavy side, but it’s pretty close to fresh produce and provides vitamins, electrolytes and all-important fiber. My go-to picks are cranberries, mangoes and prunes.
Anything that goes into hot water and/or simmers a short time is what I’m looking for in hot food. That includes quick-cook rice, 1-minute oatmeal, instant potatoes and rice or noodle side dishes.
A walk around the grocery store will reveal more options than first seems possible.
Going lightweight also means I only bring as much cookware as is necessary. This translates to one vessel for heating water, one small-ish pot, and one pan for frying.
Unfortunately, this might also limit food options, but I can’t say that has been a problem.
Last year in the BWCA, I avoided taking extra equipment by mixing pancakes in a plastic zipper bag. When it came time, the right amount of water went into the dry mix.
I mashed it around with my fingers to mix it (tip: get as much air out of the bag as possible). Then one corner of the bag was clipped off, which allowed for squeezing the pancake mix into the pan as needed.
It’s probably not an original idea, but one I’ll revisit.
Now, my food-planning rules apply to all kinds of hunting/fishing/adventuring trips I take. I’ve given examples within the context of a BWCA trip because a canoeing or backpacking trip is the crucible in which a person would optimally follow them.
But these ideas make life easier even when conditions are less stringent.
When car camping, for example, it’s not always feasible to bring a kitchen’s worth of supplies or count on being able to buy ice.
That was certainly true of our trip to Yellowstone last summer, as well as my time turkey hunting in South Dakota a couple weeks ago. Working out of my car allowed more space, but maximizing nutrition and minimizing bulk was enormously helpful overall.
As I transition later in the year to hunting season, I’ll adapt the menu to suit the occasion. There will probably be more hot foods in the mix, but cost, versatility and efficiency will all still be at the fore.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.