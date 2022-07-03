Sometimes, I reflect on how the creep of civilization threatens everything that is wild, scenic and pure.
Nothing is sacred, it seems, and even something as elemental as water can’t escape our destructive tendencies. It makes me want to take a river trip, just to experience something beautiful before it’s forever altered.
You know, that sounds like a great premise for a movie.
Anyway, I did just that on a gorgeous day this June. After taking a shuttle 10 miles upstream from Taylors Falls, I floated my little kayak onto the St. Croix River.
The goal was to fill the remaining daylight — about 11 hours — with fishing and exploring.
The fishing started out slow. Unlike their counterparts on the Mississippi a year prior, the smallmouth bass were unimpressed by my topwater baits.
Perhaps they were just few and far between. I’ll never know.
But after switching to a shallow-running crankbait, things started to happen. The first to board my craft was a mighty muskellunge.
Mighty cute, that is.
It was the smallest muskie I’ve ever laid eyes on, but it was still fun to connect with that elusive apex predator.
The river there is around 100 yards wide, give or take, and somewhat featureless. Eddies, cut banks, and other identifiable spots were few and far between.
That made it tough to pick out likely places to toss lures, so I just kept casting, mostly toward the bank.
Fish appeared in ones, twos, and threes without apparent rhyme or reason. I imagine it had something to do with things I couldn’t see like bottom composition and/or the location of minnow schools.
There was no telling what was going to bite next; it was usually a mixed bag in any one spot.
Part of my mission that day was to check out the primitive campsites along the route. There are more than a dozen in that stretch of the river.
I had been tempted ahead of time to make an overnight trip of it, but didn’t know if there would be an open site, or in what kind of condition I’d find them.
It turns out I easily could have. Only one of those campsites was occupied, and all were spacious and welcoming. Most had good places to land watercraft, and one of them would have accommodated an entire scout troop with room to spare.
Judging by the vegetation on the ground in those sites, I’d say use is generally light. Of the tens of thousands of visitors the riverway sees each year, very few appear to use it for camping.
The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, a part of the National Park Service, was established by act of Congress in 1968. Its purpose is “to preserve, protect, and enhance the values of the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers and their immediate environment for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
In all, more than 200 miles of river enjoys federal protections. As a result, there is little development apart from access points.
One can float for miles at a time and see the river as it probably looked pre-settlement. Not surprisingly, water quality is rated very high.
The St. Croix is known for its abundant freshwater mussels — evidence of that water quality. More than 40 species of mussels are known to live there, which is more than many states can claim in all their waterways.
And that, of course, includes many imperiled species like the winged mapleleaf, which is known to exist in only a handful of places in the United States.
Mussels aren’t the only attraction. A new species of dragonfly, the St. Croix Snaketail, was discovered there about 30 years ago.
I can’t say I noticed any snaketails, but there was a dragonfly emergence happening the day I was there. My iNaturalist app tells me they are some kind of clubtail dragonfly.
Just about everywhere I went ashore, they were sitting on rocks, waiting for their wings to expand.
Too bad that didn’t happen a few days before my arrival; it would have been nice to have a few less mosquitoes hounding me when the wind ebbed.
To say the river is a special place would be an understatement. It’s kind of a big deal.
Most visitors probably aren’t aware of that, as they float down that verdant corridor or drive the winding, rolling routes that flank it.
I doubt many visitors altogether get an intimate look at the river the way I did, but I would hope it’s more than less. There’s plenty to see, discover and experience.
Between campsite inspections, I spent considerable time on rocky points. Most of them occurred where creeks dumped into the river.
There was usually enough variation in flow, depth and riverbed substrate to make it worth getting out and taking some extra casts.
Besides a higher catch rate, there was plenty to see, including witnessing that rich mussel life in the shallows. Tracks in the sand were a given, and it was fun to see what had been there since the last rain.
Not that there weren’t any animals out and about in the daytime, of course. Wildlife sightings were far more common than people sightings.
Some highlights included osprey, turkeys, a daring muskrat and an otter that didn’t like me much.
A pair of deer that swam from Minnesota to Wisconsin served as a reminder that borders are meaningless to animals, and how much impact a long, protected corridor like that must have for species like mussels that can’t choose where to make their living.
Before I got down to the takeout point, I’d caught a muskie, walleye, rock bass, some smallmouth bass and lots of northern pike. Nothing was brag-worthy, but they certainly weren’t all small.
In all, the day was fairly complete, absent a suitable soundtrack. Don’t get me wrong; I enjoy general silence decorated by occasional bird songs.
But banjos would have been nice.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
