You don’t get to go ice fishing in your living room every day. Yet that’s what I did earlier this week (well, sort of) at Lake of the Woods.
I was fortunate to snag a spot on a writers’ trip to such a stellar Minnesota fishery. In fact, Lake of the Woods not only ranks high, it’s probably No. 1 in many categories.
That massive lake cranks out walleyes, saugers, muskies and northerns year after year— many of trophy quality. Two state record fish have come from there in the last decade.
It’s long been a place I’ve wanted to fish, but its sheer size was intimidating. Fortunately, resorts make it easy for a newcomer like me to get on numbers of fish. I couldn’t wait to get at it.
Fishing started Monday morning in River Bend Resort’s heated fish houses. From the moment of arrival, the bite was on.
It took about a minute to pull up the first fish, a sauger. It was the first sauger I’ve ever caught, which was a thrill in itself. But it wouldn’t be the last.
The initial bite kept up a while, then cooled off. Not that we spent much time without marking fish on our sonar screens.
They turned more aggressive from time to time, and the saugers kept coming up. Smaller ones were released into the ice holes, while the bigger ones were released into a bucket.
Every one fell victim to one of the bright Al’s Goldfish lures we brought along.
In between hooksets, I got to know Joe Henry better. He’s Executive Director of Lake of the Woods Tourism Bureau and has a tremendous enthusiasm for fishing the lake.
I suspect one of the reasons for that is because unlike most other Minnesota lakes, the fishing there is still good during the toughest part of the ice season: February.
I can vouch for that now. Not every fish slammed our lures as they might at first ice (though some did), but they just kept coming.
And enough of them cooperated to ensure that we had a good bucket load at the end of the day.
That’s how it works when the ice gets thick, the snow piles up and the lake’s dissolved oxygen goes down.
As Joe put it, “We’re sorting through a lot of small fish, but eventually you’re going to get your keepers. Once in a while, you get a trophy thrown in.”
As long as you keep fishing and experimenting with lures, you can keep catching walleyes and saugers all day. There aren’t many places between Iowa and Canada where that holds true.
And it’s simply amazing for a lake which received 2.7 million angler hours last year— during the ice season alone.
Once we returned to dry land, River Bend cleaned and fried the fish from our group’s houses. Apparently, that’s common at the resorts in the area, and each has its own fish preparation and tartar sauce.
In case you’re wondering if it was any good, let’s just say I wouldn’t be afraid to admit how many fillets I ate if I hadn’t lost track after seven.
Tuesday found me in another house which had been relocated the day before (they work hard to keep their houses on productive spots). As on Monday, fish were plentiful but not always cooperative.
They had an annoying habit of “stealing” the minnows by nipping timidly at them, avoiding the hook altogether. In fact, as I reached to unhook one little squirt, I found two whole minnows with holes in their backs protruding from his mouth.
A little while later, another shook its head as it emerged from the hole and two minnows flew out, one of which landed in another hole and swam away. The thievery became quite a nuisance.
But through trial and error we figured out what worked. The Goldfish lures in gold finish seemed a little more successful, as did replacing the plain treble hook with a stinger hook.
Another method that showed merit was the “deadstick,” a Lake of the Woods staple consisting of a live minnow suspended under a light action rod. That was just the thing to help Illinois writer and TV personality Jason Houser break his hard-luck streak and get some fish slime on his hands.
He had a St. Croix light action rod with very fast tip (top secret model name withheld) set between us. It did not get a bite for several hours.
But when Stationary Minnow became the flavor of the hour, it kept pace with our jigging rods.
By and by the bucket filled up. It was mostly saugers again, but a walleye or two came to play, as did a few tullibees and a fat perch.
Some in other houses iced more perch, a nice northern and a 15-inch crappie— all testament to a rich, diverse fishery.
Once again there was more than enough for another fish fry. Followed by River Bend’s deep fried pickles and BBQ ribs, it was a great way to end the trip.
My experience was pretty typical of what other anglers can expect at Lake of the Woods. Thanks to the all-day walleye/sauger bite, we didn’t have to wake up at Dark o’clock or stay in the fish house until all hours, hoping for another fish to come by.
Our guide Alex led the way to the chosen fish houses, got us set up, left minnows and checked on us periodically. At the end of the day, he collected fish and filleted them.
Driving straight to heated fish houses meant we could wear regular clothes and not worry about getting cold.
As Joe said, “It’s like fishing in a living room.”
Everything was comfortable and easy, which makes ice fishing more accessible to folks who might not normally participate. First-timers, families with little kids, elderly and those with reduced mobility can all expect a much easier ice fishing outing than under usual conditions.
And considering the fact that the ice fishing equipment required is minimal and can be rented, there is essentially nothing standing in the way of anybody who wants to give it a try.
I can’t help but notice what a powerful contribution that is to the R3 movement, potentially touching on all three legs: recruitment, retention, and reactivation.
What’s more, since the Lake of the Woods season doesn’t close until April 14 and fish houses don’t have to come off the ice until the end of March, there is more than a month of walleye and sauger fishing left at The Walleye Capital. That’s five more weekends.
Sounds like more than enough reason to leave home and visit a faraway living room.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
