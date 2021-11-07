With Opening day of the 2021 firearms deer season already under our belts, deer camps in valleys, swamps and woodlots all over the state are surely humming.
Wood stoves are fired up, and deer are hanging upside down. Hunters last night toasted triumphant harvests and the return of traditions.
The role of tradition in the deer hunt is, of course, well known. It’s a powerful force. In fact, I would contend that deer hunting in Minnesota is the outdoor pursuit most steeped in tradition — even more so than the fishing opener.
And unlike the fishing opener, a successful deer hunt literally sets the table for the rest of the year.
But I’m getting ahead of myself. After all, it’s only the second day.
Those who didn’t notch their tags yesterday are back at it this morning and hoping for the best. I imagine many might even be reading this from their deer stands, with a cup of coffee freshly poured from the thermos.
If so, I’m pulling for you.
Unless miracles happen Saturday, I’ll be out there as well, watching over a little slice of Blue Earth County from my elevated plastic house. It has become tradition in the last several seasons, but hasn’t always been that way.
Our deer hunting history began in the Depression Era with my grandfather, Ross L. Heilman. He tagged along with “Doc Ross,” a dentist from Hutchinson, to his deer camp in Itasca County.
Grandpa loved the hunt so much that it was a factor in building the family cabin up that way in the mid-’60s.
That’s where he, my dad, Ralph, Doug and others convened for decades before I ever joined them.
More than anything, it was for tradition. They endured seasons that were frigid and completely deerless. Most years, in fact, deer were downright scarce.
Doe tags were always coveted. Harvests were considered a bonus.
Grandpa always desired something to hang on his pulley system next to the driveway. It didn’t matter what we got— antlers were an afterthought. He really wanted meat.
I can still hear the exuberance in his voice when somebody got lucky, saying, “We’re gonna eat really good now, boy!”
By and by, the woods felt a bit crowded for the few deer sightings that occurred. Such is the way sometimes on public land.
In the early 2000s, some private land in North Dakota became available to us, which turned out to be a good thing. It became our new tradition.
Year after year, I relished the six-hour drive to the fixed-up granary that was the bunkhouse and hunter headquarters.
The camaraderie was thick and rich. A guy sitting on stand could see forever up there, and sightings of big bucks were commonplace. We got used to filling the freezer.
It was a dream I thought would never end, and I looked forward to bringing my kids along someday.
But after about a decade, the deer population crashed. We haven’t been able to draw licenses since.
In his wisdom, Dad pivoted immediately to bring deer camp to southern Minnesota. It hasn’t been the bonanza we enjoyed in NoDak, but our deer hunting tradition remains unbroken, nonetheless.
That transition back to the homeland opened my eyes to what “tradition” really means, and how different it can be to different people.
Josh Zender, an acquaintance from rural Mapleton, provides a good example. His father died when he was young, and Josh as a youth tried to maintain a deer camp with relatives.
It didn’t last, but one thing remained: his fascination with bows.
Zender says his dad put a bow in his hands when he was “really little.” He remembers, “I always had bows.”
“Bows are just…I don’t know, so basic. It’s just something inside you can’t explain. Like the urge to hunt.”
He acknowledges that he likes hunting with guns, too, but an archery hunt is special: “I feel different when I’m bowhunting.”
As an adult, Zender began building his own bows. He is more or less self-taught, and says “I never really had a mentor or anything like that.”
He credits the Traditional Bowyer’s Bible — a compendium of bow building history and wisdom— for getting him started, and he seems to have picked it up and run with it.
He claims to have “only a little bit of knowledge” about traditional bow building, but as he talks, it is quickly evident he has more than that. Information about materials, procedures and techniques positively flows from him.
At this point, Zender has made seven bows for himself (and one for his young daughter) and taken four deer with them.
He relishes the hunt experience, which he generally starts in October and hopes to finish by the firearms opener. Josh knows exactly what his bows are capable of, and chooses his shots — and deer — carefully.
In all these ways, Zender immerses himself in deer hunting tradition in a wider sense.
He is well-versed in bow building lore and techniques from ancient cultures and speaks about it with a sense of wonder that borders on reverence.
The first time he took a deer with one of his bows was especially meaningful for him. He knew after the shot that it was good and sat there a while contemplating it.
Behind a smile he says, “I thought, ‘when was the last time somebody shot a deer right here, you know, this way?’”
I, too, appreciate finding meaning through connection to the past. After Grandpa died in 2006, I wore his green suspenders to deer camp every year until they wore out in about 2015.
Since then I’ve worn a rainbow pair, like the ones he was a bit famous for wearing (and was actually buried in).
It might seem silly to some, but suspenders have always reminded me of him and his enthusiasm for deer hunting. It feels in a small way like he’s along for the hunt.
Each year, I also carry Grandpa’s drive for deer meat. Because of that, I have gone out of my way for several years to ensure we’d have venison in the freezer.
In fact, excursions to new places in that interest have become a quasi-tradition of my own. It has been a source of adventure and fulfillment, to be sure.
My brother Jake has also undertaken another tradition of sorts. Since deer camp moved to Blue Earth County, he has been hunting with a handgun instead of a long gun. In an age when hunters seem to want as many advantages as they can find, he has embraced the limitations imposed by his revolver.
It’s definitely sporting, but he has managed to take deer with it most years.
And now, we bring the next generation to deer camp. I’ve been trying to see the experience through their eyes, wondering what they’ll understand to be our “traditions.”
Uncle Jake’s handgun? Putting new stickers in the deer stands? Making soup in the field at lunch? Exchanging jokes via text message during the slow hours?
It’s hard to say, but I see now it’s my turn to set the stage for their deer hunting futures. We may never be the family that has held deer camp in the same place for a century, but that seems trivial to me. I’ve come to know that the setting hardly matters.
The hunt itself is the tradition that pulls us all together. May it ever be so.
