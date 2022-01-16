Maybe it was coincidence, but pics of jumbo perch from the Mississippi River seemed to light up my social media feeds about a month ago.
Always one for a new adventure, I found it hard to ignore. I mean, I’ve known that fishing for crappies, bluegills, bass and catfish was good around La Crosse, Wisconsin, but perch too?
Curiosity eventually got the best of me. I had to find out for myself.
I consulted expert angler and La Crosse resident Jeremiah Burish, whom I met at a writers conference there in 2019. He tossed out a couple ideas which could easily fill a couple days.
When I got to town, I texted Anthony Larson, a Clam pro staff member (I met him at that same conference). He was on a hot bite at one of the two spots he specifically named. Sounded like a winner.
Sure enough, the perch were on fire in that little cove adjacent to the main channel — in only about two feet of water.
My sonar was nearly useless at that depth, so the procedure got a little primitive: drop jig to find bottom, pull it up to clear weeds from hook, lower it back down and make it dance. Jump from hole to hole to find active biters.
In the end, I selected five plump perch to keep. The best was a 10-incher.
Anthony wasn’t about to let that go unanswered, so he iced a bigger one about 30 seconds later. His was nearly 12 inches — a real hog with big, meaty shoulders. I can’t deny feeling a little jealous.
When night crept in, I set up my hub house nearby. Walleyes were reported to roam there, so I dropped a line and watched the screen while I filleted perch and made fish soup.
Several mystery fish came and went, but none seemed interested in my various offerings.
I swapped the rod for a tip-up when it was time to turn in. From the comfort of my sleeping bag, I expected to hear a bell ring out in the darkness (which would indicate a hit). Unfortunately, it was nothing but wind noise and train horns all night long.
One small walleye took the bait when the eastern sky began to light up, but it wasn’t enough to keep me there.
I called Anthony to see where I could get out of the wind and continue my river-bottom ice fishing experience. Again, he told me where to meet him.
It was just a few rod lengths from shore in another little cove. Bluegills, crappies and a few perch and largemouths snapped at our tungsten jigs while schools of shad occasionally swarmed through.
Our lines were out of the water more than they were in, and we guessed we’d duped upwards of 80 fish. It was fast action and fun.
But despite the sheer numbers, I only ended up with three crappies and one bluegill worth cleaning.
That’s OK, I almost never intend on taking a limit and was well on my way to a meal for my household.
Anthony had to hit the road around midday and I went in search of lunch. Before heading back out, I stopped at Island Outdoors, a place both he and Jeremiah suggested I visit.
Just a short hop off I-90, it’s a perfect place for those arriving from Minnesota to bait up and get the latest buzz.
They were happy to suggest some spots as I paid for my waxworms. But I was pretty set on heading out by the airport, as per Jeremiah’s recommendation.
It didn’t take long to pinpoint the place I wanted to be. Though the morning’s spot was directly in sight, the afternoon experience was fairly different.
Fish could be seen often enough near the bottom, but they were tight-lipped. At around 3:30, there was a flurry of activity and I pulled up several in a row. Most bluegills were small, but most crappies were respectable.
They fired up again at sunset, and I ended the day with another perch and a couple more crappies. I’d thrown back many more than I kept, but the proportion of harvest-worthy fish there was easily above 50%.
Back at the landing, another fisherman chatted me up. We got to talking about how perch fishing has improved on the river, and he said he suspected “hybrid perch” had somehow been introduced.
Not having heard that before, I did not know what to say.
My plan had been to stay one more night. But I hightailed it out of there due to a newly issued blizzard warning, wondering about hybrid perch all the way home.
Once there, I began poking around. Cursory internet searches turned up nothing about hybrids. A couple phone calls got me in touch with Brian Brecka, Fisheries Biologist with Wisconsin DNR.
Right up front I hit him with the hybrid perch theory.
“That’s not the first time I’ve heard that,” he said, quickly adding “there’s no indication that’s the case.”
As I expected, he attributed dramatically improved perch fishing to habitat changes.
Aquatic vegetation was apparently in a dismal state around 1990. Perch were scarce.
Then water clarity improved, bringing weed growth with it. Perch benefitted from those weeds, and their numbers — and size — increased greatly.
I asked if large-scale habitat restoration projects over the years were responsible for that change in water clarity. Brecka would not attribute it to any one factor. He mentioned several things, including better sewage treatment practices, the fact that the weeds themselves help filter out sediments, and the arrival of zebra mussels in about 1994.
(It should be noted that while zebra mussels may have played a role in improving perch fishing for the time being, they are not good for the ecosystem)
Having seen quite a number of anglers on the ice in my time down there, I asked Brecka if he thought fishing pressure might be too high.
He didn’t think so, explaining that the Mississippi has a high degree of productivity, unlike most lakes, and “can sustain the fishery.”
He specifically pointed out that perch there have “extraordinarily fast growth,” estimating them to reach 10 inches in four to five years.
“They don’t grow old, but they grow darn fast.”
That helped alleviate any guilt about the nine fish I ended up taking home. I know what I’m allowed in terms of numbers, of course, but don’t believe it’s always one man’s “right” to keep a bunch.
At any rate, eating fish is still one of the rewards of long days spent on the ice. And these made great sandwiches the next night for my wife, kids and me as we watched the snow blowing past the windows.
While I didn’t get to the wide open expanses of Pools 7, 8, and 9 due to high winds and time cut short, I feel I still had a good Mississippi River experience. Witnessing the sheer abundance there may have spoiled me for a while.
Any anglers wishing for the same are encouraged to give it a try but consult someone local to ensure not getting into trouble with unseen currents and thin ice.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be found at neveragoosechase.com.
