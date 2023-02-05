Ever catch a buffalo with a hook and a worm?
No, not the wooly celebrities of Minneopa State Park. That would be ill advised, to say the least.
I’m talking about buffalo fish, native to Minnesota and integral members of our lakes and rivers.
My first encounter with one was somewhere around 25 years ago. I stopped briefly at Seven Mile to soak a nightcrawler on a fine spring day. The only taker was one of the biggest fish I’ve ever landed.
It was a buffalo — probably bigmouth — but I didn’t think much of it. Other than sheer size, nothing about it excited me.
Perhaps it should have.
In the years since, we’ve learned that bigmouth buffalo are some of the longest-lived freshwater fish around. Some in Minnesota have been aged at over 100 years.
It’s probably safe to assume mine was a senior citizen (and possibly still lurking in the Minnesota River).
Along with cool facts like that, we’ve learned that buffalo, gar, sheepshead, suckers and other native fish that have been wholly undervalued by anglers are, in fact, quite valuable from an ecological standpoint.
For instance, many play a critical role in the life cycles of freshwater mussels, themselves important components of aquatic ecosystems.
Our native fish have also shown that they can help in the fight against aquatic invasive species.
As a bonus, many of them are plain good for eating.
Fortunately, attitudes of biologists and fisheries managers toward these fish have evolved with new knowledge. Attitudes of anglers, on the other hand, are comparatively slow to change.
Some people, like Tyler Winter, have made it their mission to expedite that process. Winter, a director of Native Fish for Tomorrow, testified in support of the No Junk Fish bill before Minnesota House and Senate committees recently.
The bill enjoys the support of the DNR, Izaak Walton League, and others. Its main thrust is to “classify fish that are native to Minnesota that are currently designated as rough fish and invasive fish currently designated as rough fish separately.”
Right now, rough fish are defined as “carp, buffalo, sucker (including redhorse), freshwater drum (sheepshead), bowfin (dogfish), gar, goldeye and bullhead.” They are all native to Minnesota, aside from carp (common and invasive varieties).
If No Junk Fish is passed into law, the “rough fish” designation — entrenched into our collective consciousness for generations — should lose its power to suggest that the two dozen or so native species included are as worthless as carp.
Said Winter, “It’s time to separate the native and invasive species.”
With a new designation for native fish, new regulations will likely come. Limits, at least for some species, could become part of management plans.
If I’m not mistaken, the DNR has already been moving in this direction. For years, the “rough” and “under-utilized” lists of fish were nearly identical. Then in 2020, burbot and tullibee (cisco) were taken off the rough fish list.
In 2021, they dropped the “under-utilized” category entirely, and added a list of threatened and endangered species illegal to possess. For 2022, they added a list of “game fish”, which lists burbot, cisco, whitefish and American eel alongside species which have long enjoyed seasons and limits.
For 2023 (starting March 1), a new bag limit will be in place for gar (longnose and shortnose). This is a result of a 2021 mandate from the state legislature and an expedited rulemaking process.
I also have it on good authority that the DNR has its eye on establishing limits for burbot, cisco, whitefish and American eel. Perhaps next year. And other species will probably follow.
I’d like to think re-labeling is a step toward a general awareness of the value of these fish in maintaining healthy waterways. As Winter told me, “If we have a category that is ‘native fish,’ then right off the bat you’ve communicated that they’re native, and that changes the conversation.”
Certainly, it would pave the way toward understanding, but respect for native species doesn’t happen because the regulations read differently. It’s going to take more than a rule to earn buy-in from the state’s 1.4 million anglers.
A logical first step will be to create familiarity with under-appreciated native species. It won’t be hard, then, to understand their importance within our waterways.
For instance, did you know that our gar species have been around for tens of millions of years?
Yep, all our game species came to be while gar were watching from the shadows. Also, young longnose gar are known to feed heavily on young carp.
Like gar, bowfin/dogfish are considered “living fossils,” and gulp air at the water’s surface, which enables them to survive in warm, oxygen-poor environments. Rough fish enthusiasts consider bowfin a very sporting quarry; to catch one with bright green spawning coloration is kind of a big deal.
Tullibee/cisco are close relatives of trout and salmon, and are high-quality prey for esteemed predators like walleyes, pike and muskies. They are also top-notch food for humans, though populations have suffered from rising lake temperatures.
It has been widely reported that drum/sheepshead will eat zebra mussels, sometimes rapaciously. What’s more, they are considered to be great table fare.
I witnessed folks filling buckets with them at the Lac Qui Parle dam a few years back.
Bigmouth buffalo are said to be direct competitors with invasive carp for food. They have been consumed by humans for probably as long as we’ve been here in North America.
These are only a handful of highlights about our native fish. Much more information is available from websites like nativefishfortomorrow.org and roughfish.com.
Hopefully, as awareness of native fish increases, messaging and resources for angling will also become more widespread. That would help transition anglers from tolerance of under-utilized species to actively pursuing them.
For now, Winter asks anglers to recognize their importance, and release them to do their thing and bite another day.
“If you catch a sucker or something, just realize it’s not doing any harm. It’s doing its part in the ecosystem like any other fish.”
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
