New year, new stuff.
Every serious outdoors enthusiast knows new equipment becomes worthless within 12 months. As my friend Anthony puts it, “this year’s fish don’t bite on last year’s lures.”
If you don’t keep up, your frying pan will stay cold, your tent will leak, and your gun won’t shoot.
Fortunately, the outdoor industry works hard year-round to keep up with our “needs.” To kick this year off right, I would like to offer my predictions for this year’s best new outdoor products.
Thanks to my connections in the industry and incredible predictive powers, I have a high degree of confidence they will actually materialize.
If you find yourself interested in any of them, I can hook you up. Just meet me on April 1 at my office under the Veterans Memorial Bridge (which, coincidentally, I can also sell you).
Side note: You may notice the items on this list are heavy on technological advances. That should be no surprise because technology makes everything better and always works perfectly.
Everyone knows that.
Deerhunt NapperApp
Some phone app developers are also deer hunters (precisely two in the world), and they have teamed up to tackle an old problem with a high-tech solution.
Many hunters over the years have fallen asleep on the stand, only to wake up and find a deer standing close by. While naps are generally a good thing, this particular scenario usually ends well only for the deer.
Most have probably chalked it up to coincidence or even bad luck. However, recent research has shown that their unconsciousness actually facilitated those deer sightings.
Since they weren’t moving or making noise, deer weren’t as repelled from them as they normally would have been.
And so, app gurus Seymour Bux and Trixie Doze have created the Deerhunt NapperApp, an inexpensive download for hunters who want to up their odds.
Users need only input their GPS coordinates and go to sleep. The app takes care of the rest.
NapperApp takes into account factors like the date, time, proximity to water sources, local deer density, wind speed, moon phase and barometric pressure. Then, through the magic of algorithms, it wakes you with a gentle vibration precisely 30 seconds before the next deer walks into view.
The premium version allows hunters to further customize their experience, such as suggesting the best time for a coffee break, staying asleep for fawns and selecting for antler size.
While they wouldn’t go into details, Bux and Doze have hinted that their next phone app will help ensure that deer don’t get the drop on hunters when they climb down to answer nature’s call.
They say it will be “a big job,” but demand is expected to be high. Many have already signed on for beta testing, including my youngest brother.
RainDetour
When I think back to my scouting days with Troop 29, huddling under a tarp at Camp Norseland while Mother Nature tried to drown us, I am filled with nostalgia.
In the past quarter-century, I have found no replacement for endless shivering and soggy-teenage-boy-feet aroma. But apparently not everybody feels the same about camping in the rain.
That’s why the folks at Janssen Outdoors plan to roll out the RainDetour later this year. They grew tired of NOAA’s failure to develop weather-control technology and devised a clever work-around.
Janssen basically expanded the Van de Graaff generator from basketball size to beach-ball size and turbocharged it. It’s like bending a thin stream of water from the faucet with a statically charged comb, only much bigger.
The good news is, it works. Raindrops are diverted in a 25-foot radius, leaving campers completely dry under an invisible umbrella. It also vaporizes mosquitoes that enter the “dry zone.”
At nighttime, blue static arcs light up the sky.
Early users have described the RainDetour as “indescribably beautiful and terrifying,” and “the worst thing to ever happen to my hair.”
The bad news is, pets, fireworks and flammable liquids must be kept at least 200 feet from the RainDetour unit.
Hook Sizr
One of the perils of ice fishing is the amount of time spent reeling up and unhooking little fish. Wouldn’t it be nice if that wasn’t a problem?
Enter Hook Sizr, which guarantees we’ll only catch big fish.
Thanks to cutting-edge nanotechnology, Hook Sizr ice jigs have the capability to change the size of their hooks according to the size of the fish present.
They do this by measuring the power of the natural electromagnetic field around an approaching fish and adjust accordingly.
Anglers simply choose from “crappie” or “walleye” size jigs (8 and 4, respectively). As long as keeper-size fish keep biting, the hooks stay the same size.
When a dinky bluegill or pesky perch comes near, they expand to 6/0. As they lose interest and leave, hooks return to their original dimensions.
MSRP is a mere $59.95 per 2-pack. Some argue that is too much for ice jigs.
Considering how many waxworms will be saved by keeping them out of the mouths of perch, however, anglers can expect to start saving money on the first outing.
Pointrtek Doggls
Remember when that big search engine company was developing futuristic goggles that had the potential to violate privacies and/or constantly place ads into your field of view?
Yeah, I don’t know why that fell flat, either.
Anyway, they’ve been working hard to adapt those “advances” for other purposes. Last year, they spawned a subsidiary company, Pointrtek, to break into the bird hunting industry, and their flagship product, the Doggl, may revolutionize the way we hunt behind our pointing dogs.
When paired with a GPS collar, Doggls track your dog’s movement. While ol’ Rusty is combing the grass for pheasants, for instance, a green running-dog icon will appear before your eyes to reveal his whereabouts.
When he goes on point, a red pointing-dog icon pinpoints his location.
Additionally, the red icon will appear larger or smaller, to indicate his proximity relative to you. That is, little icon = walk faster, and big icon = get ready.
I won’t be buying in.
First of all, I consider myself a fair chase hunter. Half of the fun is wondering where your dog is, after all, and if I feel like spending half my day chasing him down, I hate to be deprived of that.
Second, the price tag is going to be a shocker.
When you add up the years of R&D and production costs, it will land well outside my allowance. I mean, we’re talking Glen Taylor math here.
Besides, Doggls probably won’t be available to the public, at least right away. The target market is South Dakota pheasant hunting lodges; they plan to give them away as parting gifts to guests.
Pointrtek hasn’t announced an MSRP yet, but that should tell you something.
Minnow bucket that keeps shiners alive
No punchline here. Just thinking this could finally be the year.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be found at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.