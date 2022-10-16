Near day’s end, I followed my overeager setter through a band of trees, between a recent clearcut and willow swamp.
Under a stand of jack pines, he froze. His unwavering posture said everything: there was a bird just beyond the hazelbrush thicket.
“You hold ‘em, I’ll shoot ‘em,” I said, expecting it to blast out before I could get into place.
As I weaved through the tangled stems, nerves set in — I didn’t want to blow it. Would it be a ruffed grouse or woodcock, or could it finally be the spruce grouse I’d sought for years?
At the flush, all was revealed.
This tense scenario played out recently, at the end of our first full day grouse hunting at Red Lake WMA in Lake of the Woods County. Grouse Tour ‘22 had brought my brother and I, hoping for good action for our dogs and decent chances to put birds in the cooler.
I’d ventured up there in 2014 and was impressed by the amount and quality of grouse habitat. That was the first year I tried to bag a spruce grouse, which I’d never done (and still didn’t manage in Lake County in 2018).
Every year since, I’ve felt a pull from Beltrami Island State Forest, a massive block of more than 700,000 acres. At the heart of the forest is Red Lake Wildlife Management Area, the largest WMA in the state by a long shot.
The sheer size of it all nearly guarantees a hunter wouldn’t have to cover the same tracts twice in a decade, maybe even in a lifetime. To a rambler like me, that’s as good as it gets this side of the Promised Land.
We arrived late on a Friday, to peak fall colors and unseasonable warmth. Mosquitoes dogged us in our dispersed campsite near the next morning’s spots.
The whole weekend we hunted hard, covered plenty of miles, and saw many different kinds of habitat. We also located some grouse, but not always in the places one would expect.
Ruffs were in mature hardwoods, mixed woods, and pines of all ages; Jake and I both came up empty-handed whenever we plied young aspen stands. It was a head scratcher.
But it illustrates perfectly the old saying quoted to novices who inquire where ruffed grouse will be: Grouse are wherever you find them.
Jake headed home late Sunday, while I stayed for more bug swatting and bushwhacking. I took some time to visit the WMA headquarters at Norris Camp, a CCC-era gem in the middle of the woods.
Office administrator Deb walked me around the compound, opening doors and telling what used to (and still does) happen there. It was the most CCC buildings I’ve ever seen in one place, and an incredible amount of artifacts made for a museum-like tour.
Later on, I snagged area wildlife manager Charlie Tucker to tell me about wildlife management and other goings-on in that neck of the woods.
Off the bat, I voiced my astonishment at how few grouse hunters (on foot) we’d encountered so far. Tucker’s expression and reply were part dismay, part resignation.
“We try and promote this area as a grouse hunting destination, but being that it’s so far from the cities…it is what it is.”
It was, indeed, surprising how few were taking advantage of the abundance of good grouse habitat up there. But Tucker predicted that there would at least be good turnout for MEA weekend.
As far as management goes, it didn’t sound to me like the wildlife and forestry divisions are currently favoring any certain species. Rather, my takeaway was that they are trying to re-establish what is appropriate to that landscape, which in turn will be good for all the wildlife that call it home.
“Most of the management action that occurs on a WMA is timber harvest. And through timber harvest, we have created a homogenous and young forest. And so, some goals are to reverse that trend, and retain some later-successional species.”
That young, homogenous forest can be seen all over the northland, where aspen sprang up and dominated what was left after logging operations. In fact, earlier that day I came across a site that looked like it was logged last year. I stopped to take photos of the bulldozer pulling an interesting implement that was obviously chopping off the thick new aspen growth.
The guy operating it — Jeff, who was friendly and forthcoming with information — told me it was called a “roller chopper.” He said the idea was to knock the aspen back a bit, which will give a fighting chance to the conifer seeds Charlie planned to distribute there later in the fall.
Tucker explained: “It’s true across all of northern Minnesota that we have more deciduous cover than we did historically. So, we have a statewide goal of increasing conifer coverage. That site where Jeff was working was a jackpine site. Jackpine monotypes are actually ecologically appropriate, because that is what would often regenerate in fire-dependent sites after a fire. But we have a lot of that.”
They do. As I drove the dirt roads around there, monotype stands of jack pine and red pine of various ages were common sights — vestiges of former methods of forest management.
As for now, it sounds like managers are trying to diversify their interests, for wildlife, forest health and the unknowns of the future.
Tucker explained, “There’s a lot of change coming: climate change, invasive species, a lot of things that are out of our control. And so, the more things we can throw at the wall in terms of diversity … knowing that we don’t know what’s going to stick.”
Apparently, Red Lake WMA is in the beginning stages of developing a master plan, which will provide “strategic guidance and direction for management” for years to come. Tucker mentioned that since the area is such a stronghold for spruce grouse (to the point that studies on them are conducted there), a possible facet of the plan might be to do something similar to the Ruffed Grouse Management Areas that appear elsewhere in the state.
“One thing we could incorporate into the Red Lake WMA plan would be spruce grouse management areas. And that’s where maintaining that conifer component would become even more important.”
Sounds like a great idea. For my own interests, I asked what kind of habitat spruce grouse gravitate toward. He said to target the mid-age jack pine stands.
“If it’s awful to walk through, that’s the best. The thicker the better; I’m pretty sure it’s an aerial predator avoidance thing.”
Remember that grouse my dog pinned down under jack pines at the end of the first day?
That stand of jack pines was on the old side, and it turned out to be another ruffed grouse. Not that it was a disappointment; it was the third bird in 10 minutes, and had a bronze neck ruffle and tail band, something the Ruffed Grouse Society says occurs in only 5% of ruffed grouse.
It was cool enough to tide me over until I finally connected with a “sprucey.”
A couple days later, I finally hit the jackpot in a thoroughly awful-to-walk-through spot. The handsome male with striking black-and-white plumage became my first spruce grouse. It was also the first new-to-me gamebird in a decade, and the last I needed for a Minnesota Grouse Slam (ruffed, spruce, sharp-tailed, and pinnated).
Easily worth every mile I drove and every bug bite I’m still scratching.
---
For those interested, the DNR website is a great place to learn more about Red Lake WMA, roller choppers or giving input for the master plan.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
