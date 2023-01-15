On the afternoon of the last day of the year, I trudged across the lake and made a sizable hole in the ice.
My goal: to attract just one northern pike good enough to throw the spear.
It was a second attempt at skewering my first northern. The first attempt was two years prior, on the same lake, as we said goodbye to 2020. That time there were only little squirts that darted in to strike at the decoy, and a blimp of a fish that hugged the bottom while it lumbered past.
I’d been eager to make another go if it, but didn’t manage to until recently. Since I had also caught my biggest-ever fish from that lake in the same spot last winter, I cut the hole with confidence. It seemed only a matter of time until something would happen.
Because there were more than enough suckers in the bucket, I set a tip-up nearby to keep things interesting. That turned out to be a hot hole. A little too hot, in fact, siphoning much of my attention.
The flag sprung up so often, I hardly had five minutes at a time to stare at my grandpa’s decoy. Not quite as peaceful and contemplative as intended, but it’s hard to turn down a good bite.
Anyway, my dad says spearing is a lot like hunting. You wait and watch, and everything can change at any second.
Of course, that’s exactly what happened.
After getting back into position for the umpteenth time, I peeked out to make sure that tip-up was still down. When I turned to my window through the ice, a decent northern was hovering nose-to-nose with the decoy.
My right hand secured the spear, as rehearsed many times (the thumping of my heart was purely improvisational). I eased the tines into the water as I came to hover directly over the target.
When everything was aligned, I simply let go.
Dad called immediately upon receiving photos of the fish. It’s safe to say he was as stoked as me.
The fire still burns hot for him, despite not having speared in perhaps a decade or more. He and Grandpa were spearers back in the day, when folks seemed to want to eat fish as much as they wanted to catch them.
These days spearing hangs on the fringe of the ice fishing world. Antiquated tools like spears and ice saws seem to have been traded in for flashier, more marketable items like underwater cameras and electric augers.
Though darkhouse spearing is currently practiced, I’ve found that a person is far more apt to say they “used to” than tell you they still do. Looking for numbers to reflect that observation, I reviewed Minnesota license statistics that date back to 1957.
In the late 50s and early 60s, spearing license sales were around 50,000, peaking at more than 55,000 in 1961. There has been a steady decline since, with an all-time low under 15,000 in 2010.
Even with the “COVID bump,” barely more than 20,000 were sold in 2021.
James Burnham, Hunting and Angling R3 Coordinator for MN DNR, is quite familiar with statistics like these. He said declining participation in spearing over the years mirrors overall declines in hunting and fishing.
Two large societal shifts, he pointed out, have contributed heavily: the “aging out” of baby boomers, and urbanization of the population.
In the event that a person would like to take up an outdoor activity, Burnham said there are three main barriers that present difficulties regularly: how-to knowledge of that activity, not knowing where to go to carry it out, and not having the gear.
He also said another, more nebulous factor makes things difficult, which he called “nobody to do it with.”
It’s not hard to see that spearing includes all those factors, but the know-how and social aspects are extra tough to overcome.
I have long considered darkhouse spearing to be an “apprentice” activity. That is, just as with other pursuits like trapping and whitefish netting, it has a history of being handed down through a mentor-mentee relationship. The passion and finer points are imparted by those with experience — often familially — rather than picked up on a DIY basis.
Waterville resident Kenny Mader credits his grandfather with getting him into spearing while he was young. He said there were many years he didn’t participate, but got back into it when his son showed interest.
Mader has frequented area lakes like Washington and Madison since 1989, and thinks spearing conditions have gotten better in that time. He also has a positive outlook on the future of spearing.
“I think it’s actually growing. I think more people are getting back into the outdoors,” he said, citing the robust community of spearing decoy carvers in the state.
These days Mader works to bring his darkhouse spearing life full circle, mentoring his own grandkids. When we spoke over the phone, he was planning to bring two of them out with him.
By contrast, Burnham took up spearing as an adult, after he moved to Minnesota in 2017. Darkhouse spearing was something he desperately wanted to try, but struggled to find somebody to take him.
Of his first time out, he said, “it was an absolute blast,” and he soon after bought his first spear.
But Burnham, who calls spearing a gear intensive activity, didn’t manage to acquire all the other things he needed for three years, and didn’t spear his first fish until 2020.
Three years is pretty much an eternity in today’s attention-lacking, instant-gratification society. No doubt younger generations have trouble embracing activities that don’t promise immediate (or certain) rewards, which only adds to the other barriers.
That kind of time commitment serves to underscore the hurdles facing those trying to recruit youth to the sport. In my opinion, emphasizing the experience (as opposed to harvest) ought to be Priority No. 1, as it is the most immediate and enduring facet.
Burnham credits groups like Minnesota Darkhouse & Angling Association, Becoming an Outdoors Woman, and the Minnesota chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers for their efforts to help new people experience it.
“There’s some investment that needs to happen,” said Burnham, on bringing new people into the spearing crowd. “I think we need to give people a chance to ‘try it before you buy it.’”
For his part, Mader readily shares his love of pike spearing. He is a member of Southern Lakes Angling & Spearing club, which meets in Waterville and introduced large groups of school kids to spearing on area lakes last year.
He knows the value of being taught by an experienced spearer, especially to learn things that aren’t necessarily intuitive. Like how to position your shack for optimum lighting. Or that you need to put your ice blocks back in your hole and mark it, so it doesn’t pose a hazard to those who come after you.
Mader extended an invitation to anyone who may be interested to reach out to Southern Lakes Angling & Spearing (via facebook page or mnslas.org@gmail.com), saying there are plenty of folks who would be eager to take them out. He would like everyone to have the chance.
“Go with someone that does, to get the feel of it. It’s kind of like hunting; if you don’t try it, you won’t know if you like it.”
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
