If there’s one thing I hope never to see in my life, it’s the reverse side of my dog’s hide.
Yet as the owner of hunting dogs, I have almost come to accept the chances for that happening someday. With untold miles of old barbed-wire fence lurking out there in fields and forests, it is a constant threat.
My cousin’s husband Reid knows this all too well. While in the far corner of North Dakota once, his dog lost a game of tug-of-war with a fence. He reports coolly, “A four-by-four chunk of skin ripped open, so they cleaned it and they stapled it back together.” It sounds like a simple matter years after the fact, but he was probably a nervous wreck at the time. I know I would have been.
Once my dearly departed old boy caught his protective vest on a barb, which partially peeled the reflective border from the body portion. That wasn’t apparent in the moment, however. All I could tell was that Johann was caught on the fence, and the next thing I knew he pulled loose with a short ripping sound.
I nearly lost consciousness.
I swear, I hold my breath every time my young dog ducks under or jumps through a barbed wire fence at high speed. Hunting would certainly be less nerve-wracking if there were no fences to begin with.
Well, that was the idea this week at Mud Creek WMA in Dakota County, near Northfield. The Minnesota chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers teamed up with the Dakota Ringnecks Pheasants Forever chapter to tear out all the old barbed wire fence.
As a dog owner and member of BHA, the email invitation resonated with me. It seemed like a worthwhile way to fill my Friday.
I went in knowing no one else, which always makes me feel more uneasy than it should. As per usual, that was unwarranted — it turned out to be a great group. The sense of purpose and collegiality was strong from the get-go.
At 8:00 a.m. about a dozen of us received instructions for the morning while we stuffed our faces with outstanding bakery items from Sweet Kneads in Farmington. We were to head to the western fenceline, free the barbed wire from the posts, then roll it up and set it out to be collected. If we had time, we were told, we’d also tackle the eastern fenceline in the same manner.
It sounded simple, but it wasn’t always. That fence had been in place for most of a century, which is a lot of time for posts to bend over, strands to be absorbed into the ground, and trees and brush to swallow it all up.
I personally spent most of my time freeing fence clips from metal posts and ancient staples from wooden posts. Some performed wire-rolling duties once long lengths had been liberated, while others collected and transported it to a central location.
We had that stretch tamed in very short order. Eli Mansfield, our coordinator from BHA, noted that within two hours we were getting way ahead of schedule.
Even before lunch we made quick work of the east side. In a couple more hours’ time, we’d collected hundreds and hundreds of yards of old fence. That included quite a lot from inside the cattail marsh, which Mansfield said nobody even knew was there until recently.
Also unknown until Friday was the sheer power available to groups like PF and BHA in a simple collaboration like that. It came about in a chance encounter at the Game Fair last year between Mansfield and Bill Wiseman.
Wiseman, whose own dog sustained barbed-wire injuries at Mud Creek, had been trying for three years to get the project off the ground. “It’s been a journey,” he said.
Standing in his way was quite a lot of red tape related to volunteering for the state of Minnesota. However, a recent development called a “no-fee contract” between Pheasants Forever and the state cut through that red tape. Quite simply, if PF as an organization makes a plan, does the work, and assumes liability, things become very streamlined and efficient.
The only thing standing in Wiseman’s way, then, was the size of the task relative to his chapter. Once he and Mansfield put their heads together, though, it all fell into place.
Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is at its core a public-lands advocacy group that has a membership with a proven hunger for service work. Mansfield knew that if he put the word out, he could get plenty of boots on the ground. What neither he nor Wiseman nor anyone else knew, however, was how quickly a small group of motivated volunteers could rip through a thousand yards of barbed wire.
What had been planned as a three-day event would barely bleed into two. Since it became apparent Friday that pulling the fence posts out would have to wait until the ground thawed more, all that remained for Saturday was to seek out and flag every fence post for removal in the coming weeks.
Before we all dispersed Friday, I thought to ask the remaining group by a show of hands how many had ever had dogs injured by barbed wire fence. An astonishing eight of the ten of them raised their hands.
As far as Mud Creek WMA is concerned now, that number should stay at zero out of ten.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
