I’m not an opening day guy. So, it’s not strange at all that I didn’t wet a line yesterday.
If the fishing opener hadn’t been so widely publicized, it might have passed without any notice.
To be honest, it doesn’t do much for me. I just don’t feel any urgency surrounding that landmark in the calendar.
I mean, it’s not like I’ve been sitting it out since last summer. My ice season was pretty good, and as soon as conditions (both personal and climatic) allowed a few weeks back, I visited a couple of little trout streams in bluff country.
As a matter of fact, that little overnight trip exemplifies what actually does get my blood pumping: finding something new to do.
I’d never been to those streams before. But they looked good on paper, and it was the perfect excuse to see new country, spend a night slung between two trees deep in the woods, attempt to land my first brown trout, and hopefully bring something home for dinner.
I was lucky enough to check all those boxes, which of course is never guaranteed.
As soon as I got home, planning commenced for the next adventure.
That’s how it goes; I’m always looking forward. Whether it be new methods, new quarries or simply a new destination, my favorite thing to do is always the thing I haven’t yet done.
And that is why if fishing ever feels like it’s lost its luster, I’d suggest trying something new.
It could be as simple as catching a walleye from the Minnesota River for the first time. Or as elaborate as learning to fly fish so you can land an arctic char the size of your leg at a fly-in camp on the other end of Canada.
If nothing else comes to mind, try adding a new fish to the “life list”. Whether it be rough or game fish, opportunities are probably closer than you think.
For instance, few Minnesota anglers can say they’ve caught a yellow bass; the lakes down in Fairmont are full of them.
A little closer to home, German Lake seems to be a longnose gar hotspot.
Never caught a flathead or channel catfish? The May/June lead-up to the spawn is a great opportunity, and the Minnesota River is considered by many to be a world-class destination.
My own quest for new-to-me species has added four to my own list since the beginning of 2021. As an added benefit, those new species almost always come with new destinations, sometimes extremely scenic.
I can also count at least two “new” fish by different methods just this year.
Speaking of methods, that alone could be enough to transform an entire fishing season. For example, I’m considering devoting the next ice season to catching as many new species by tip-up as I can.
Another way is to go primitive. A couple of years ago, I got the bug to try cane poles. (They’re widely available and fairly cheap; who knew?)
Plus, fashioning bobbers from wine corks was a fun layer to add to an already rustic endeavor.
Around that time, I bought a few antique reels from estate and garage sales. Some are so old they don’t have drag controls and/or free-spooling capabilities.
I cleaned up those and a few of my grandpa’s old reels and began using them. They were mostly used for trolling due to their limitations, but it’s a fun way to connect to Grandpa and our wider fishing heritage, while adding a little bit of a challenge.
You know what else is a challenge? Breaking your own fishing records.
I spent considerable time a couple summers back trying to find a new personal best northern pike. It didn’t happen at the time, but it got me familiar with a few new lakes and made me a better troller.
When I did catch up with that “record-breaking” northern, it was quite by accident. That was on a solo winter trip in the BWCA in pursuit of my first brook trout, another adventure saturated with newness — and satisfaction.
Another challenge, and one which I have only contemplated, would be to catch every (catchable) species in a given lake. Sure, you might have to dedicate considerable time to a single body of water, but it would require lots of learning, patience, and versatility in order to complete the task.
I’m not sure if the idea itself is entirely new, but there are over 10,000 different lakes in this state to choose from. Some could be on the easy side.
For instance, the DNR lists Lake Henry by Cleveland as having only three species: black bullhead, bluegill, yellow perch.
That doesn’t sound so hard; a person could do that in an afternoon.
But right across the road in West Jefferson, there are around 20 species to pursue (depending on what is considered catchable).
Completing the “Little Jeff Grand Slam” would take a lot longer, but would secure proof of one’s fishing prowess, not to mention lifetime bragging rights.
While all these ideas revolve around doing something new for one’s self, there is yet another which I believe needs mentioning: making a new angler. And I’m not necessarily talking about taking a kid fishing.
I mean your city-slicker sister-in-law, or that co-worker who just moved here from Texas. One of those people who, when they said “I’ve never been fishing,” might have caught a glimpse of your astonished face.
As with our kids and grandkids, we owe it to them to provide that experience.
Will it be a challenge? Maybe.
Will it be rewarding? Probably.
Will you find a new fishing buddy this way? Not if you spend the entire time yammering about how you caught all the fish in West Jefferson.
Seriously, though, considering how many ways a person can make a novel fishing season, the question isn’t why a person should try something new, but why not?
There are at least 364 chances before the next opener. Let me know how it goes.
Seriously.
And send pics.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. Tell him where you went and what you caught at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.