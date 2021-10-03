The world is deathly still as the eastern sky brightens behind bottomland maples and cottonwoods. The only sound is that of grain dryers in the distance. My dog and I sit motionless in the long grass, heads cocked, ears straining for the first whistling wings. Anticipation is thick as the morning dew. Then, as if released by a starting gun, they come.
Such is the way many of my duck hunts have begun in the last decade or so: waiting to intercept wood ducks as they make their morning flights. It began as a quick hunt on private land, concluded easily before 9 a.m. pheasant hunts.
Now I incorporate pass shooting gambles all over the state, mostly on public land, on pheasant and grouse hunting trips.
Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s always been a good way to squeeze in a duck hunt without the need for decoys, boat or even lakes. My days of hauling decoys and taking boat rides in the dark are not strictly in the past now, but sometimes pass shooting is the right thing at the right time.
This year — with low water and reduced access to some of the usual places — is one of those times.
Many (or perhaps most) potholes and shallow waterways that would normally hold ducks are dried up. Beauford Township’s Perch Lake, a perennial waterfowling favorite, was all but inaccessible to boats last weekend.
Some hunters will have to adjust, no doubt.
Stein Innvaer, Nicollet Area Wildlife Supervisor, spent some time conducting bag checks at Swan Lake on opening weekend. He says the lake level was better suited to shallow water methods like push-poling and paddling; the one outboard user he observed didn’t get far.
Despite drought-fueled difficulties, however, Innvaer characterizes the opener at Swan Lake as “pretty good.” He reports hunter participation was average, and harvest exceeded the long-term average.
He says that in talking to hunters, it sounded like many present had elected not to go to their usual spots.
“That was something of a theme … especially with the river,” he said, explaining that Minnesota River oxbows and backwaters are unavailable. “For the most part, they’re dried up this year.”
Innvaer acknowledged that like hunter whereabouts, duck whereabouts may be a little different right now. He speculates that wood ducks, in particular, may be gravitating toward deeper water because many of the usual puddles and ditches are dry, but admits it would be difficult to know for sure.
Indeed, it seemed that for those who found enough water last weekend, birds showed up in good numbers.
On Sunday, my brother and I tried our pass shooting luck in rural St. Clair, where one small river was artificially high due to beaver damming. There were more ducks present than I think either of us expected.
Jake chose his ambush point very well, and was rewarded with a bit of shooting and a few birds. I, on the other hand, tried a new location. Perhaps I shouldn’t have.
The few fleeting chances I got were at close range, and I came up empty-handed. It’s a shame, too, because I would have been a hero at home if Hank Shaw’s Thai red curry duck was on the menu this week.
Oh well, that’s hunting.
If our river spot hadn’t been an option, I might have tried pass shooting elsewhere. There are a couple places nearby where ducks slosh back and forth between marshy areas, for instance. I also know a spot in Le Sueur County, where ducks and geese funnel nicely as they come and go from a waterfowl-friendly lake.
What all these places have in common is that they are known travel routes, where ducks will fly predictably at the beginning and/or end of the day. Advantageous positions can often be found along drainage ditches, in river/creek corridors and between wetland basins, especially where trees and landforms tend to direct air traffic.
If a person learns to identify such opportunities, they begin to present themselves with surprising regularity.
I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled for just the right spot this weekend on our grouse hunting trip. Pass shooting is a great way to start the day, not to mention come home with a mixed bag.
And if that doesn’t pan out, I’m pretty sure the wood ducks of Blue Earth County haven’t seen the last of me this year.
Their silhouettes rise into the skyline glow in singles, doubles and wild smatterings. Many keep to the other side of the river, but a pair turns to face us.
For a moment their flight plan puts them on a crash course with our hiding spot. They swerve and change course in the blink of an eye.
A single crosses left to right; I write it off as safe. It makes an abrupt turn that brings it rocketing past. There is only a second to mount my gun and get a lead. Hoping its trajectory stays true, I send a hasty volley of bismuth sixes.
By some miracle it falls to the wet grass. My little buddy bounds toward the place it disappeared. In a moment he stops darting around, his tail a white blur. He has found it: a handsome drake wood duck.
It is beautiful to behold now, sure to please come dinner time. Think I’ll stop on the way home to secure coconut milk and curry paste.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he can always be found at neveragoosechase.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.