November seems a long way off.
Right now it’s tough to imagine sub-freezing temps, snow and climbing into the deer stand with hopes of filling the freezer.
But now is the time to begin planning to make the most of all that free-range, organic, hormone-free, antibiotic-free meat we love so much.
For one thing, supplies are available now. The shelves at one retailer with an alliterative name were fully stocked on Thursday this week. From sausage stuffers to spices, it was all there.
So hop to it. If you plan on getting around to it in the beginning of November, well, let’s just say you won’t make that mistake twice.
If you’ve considered processing your own deer, but have never taken the leap, this could be your year. My family has been processing deer for almost two decades now, and I’m here to tell you it’s not that hard.
It also doesn’t require as much equipment as you think.
In fact, the single thing I believe that’s mandatory is freezer paper, because a whole deer can be reduced entirely to large cuts — no grinding, stuffing, or mixing involved.
Of course, that leaves out burger and some other end products, but that is not to say you can’t enjoy a rich variety of presentations at the dinner table.
Which introduces another element of planning that should be of interest to home processors of all abilities: dinner for the next year or so.
Why? Because if you have a good idea what meals are possible, you’ll best know how to cut and portion it before freezing.
Allow me to offer some ideas in this regard.
At the outset, I should point out that the masterful game chef Hank Shaw is responsible for transforming the way I cook venison (and gamebirds and fish). His recipes are accessible to the average home cook, and his book “Buck, Buck, Moose” is chock full of ways to turn a deer into masterpiece after masterpiece.
You can’t go wrong when following in the way of this James Beard award winner.
Loins
The loins of a deer are what many call backstraps, and one of the few “primal cuts” left after skinning and separating the main parts of a deer. Cross sections cut from loins are the steaks commonly called chops.
If chops are all you want from a loin, that’s fine.
But I give one suggestion: instead of slicing (and perhaps butterflying) those steaks before wrapping and freezing, do it afterwards.
My dad loves his chops, so we cut pieces of loin 4-5 inches long, which he then cuts to size after thawing. This eliminates a lot of the surface area which would otherwise invite freezer burn. It makes a much better end product.
If you’re willing to branch out and try other things with those loins, the world is your oyster.
Venison Wellington is ambitious, but doable. Ted Nugent has called deer loin grilled over a wood fire “the greatest meal on earth,” which is in the right ballpark if you do it right.
At our house, stroganoff, is extremely popular. My wife has declared it one of her favorite meals.
Jaegerschnitzel, and Steak Diane are always received well.
I credit Hank Shaw for those, and many more. His recipes typically stipulate the amount of meat needed, which is critical to keep in mind when cutting and wrapping.
I will often go so far as to write in black marker which package is destined for which preparation, i.e., “Schnitzel,” “Sauerbraten,” etc. Sure makes it easy to find what you want when you go to the freezer.
Roasts
To many, “roast” probably means pot roast. To me it means most of the rest of the deer, especially those parts that need long cooking methods to become tender.
Sometimes that literally means a roast (perhaps tied with butcher’s twine), but mostly not. Hank does a great job laying out a ton of options for roasts, offering more than can be covered with one deer.
One of the best is Venison Barbacoa, which I consider the best possible thing to do with those tough front legs. It’s another of my wife’s favorites.
He also tells how to use tougher cuts for Chinese Tangerine Venison (in the style of Tangerine Beef), which is as good or better than what a person can expect in a restaurant.
One of our favorite roasts is corned venison, which could come from a part of the rump. I’ve found a whole sirloin to be a great size and shape for it.
A corned roast calls for a fair number of ingredients, some of which may not be in the average kitchen.
However, Hi Mountain Seasonings, famous for their jerky and sausage kits, offers brining and curing kits that help shortcut the process for things like a corned roast. Their website offers recipes for corned venison, pastrami, ham and more.
If you try nothing else this year, I highly recommend corning a sirloin. It’s good hot, but also cooled and sliced for lunch meat.
Plus, it makes a killer reuben sandwich, which helps take the sting off a long, fishless January day on the ice.
Don’t ask how I know.
While we’re thinking of deer hunting, let this serve as a reminder to get the new hunting regulations, now available online and in print. There have been changes on the CWD front, as well as changes to deer permit areas.
And while deer licenses can be purchased anytime, the deadline to apply for antlerless and special hunt lotteries is Sept. 8.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
