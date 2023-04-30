By Roy Heilman
Special to The Free Press
A week ago Saturday, an alarm broke the pre-pre-dawn darkness.
A big day lay ahead — very big — with little time to spare. I unzipped my bag and sat up in my hammock. The agenda was to dress, break camp, and get to a plywood box in the middle of a field I’d never seen, all before first light.
It was Earth Day, and also the Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society’s 50th annual meeting in Rothsay. I’d been looking forward to it for months.
Since it would be a shame to go that far without making the most of my time, I also arranged a slot in one of the prairie chicken viewing blinds. They are placed each spring across the prairie chicken range for the entertainment of, well, humans with enough screws loose to be stumbling around at that hour in the middle of nowhere.
The good news is it’s probably the most entertaining courtship display in all of Minnesota (aside from college town bars). The bad news is those birds are painfully early risers.
Fortunately, I didn’t have far to stumble in my stupor. Camp was in Buffalo River State Park, which is adjacent to Bluestem Prairie Scientific and Natural Area, a premier remnant prairie and home of a fantastic lek (dancing ground).
While it felt ridiculous to crawl into my cocoon the previous night in a near-blizzard, it sure was nice to wake up that close.
I arrived at the parking spot at the same time as my blind-mates, two women who are avid birders.
It wasn’t clear if either had seen this display before. But they’d just returned from a trip to Nebraska to see the world-famous sandhill crane migration, so they were obviously serious about it.
I hoped they wouldn’t mind sharing a few hours with the kind of goon who forgot his binoculars.
We were in place a full hour before sunrise. Within ten minutes, the first “booming” became audible.
Prairie chickens, formally known as pinnated grouse, have a springtime mating routine similar to other prairie grouse. They gather on a lek, which is used for weeks during mating season, and to which they return year after year.
Males dance for females who come to screen for a potential mate. They stoop down, stick up their tail feathers, inflate sacs on the sides of their necks, and stomp their feet.
The soundtrack to the dance is a resonant booming sound that vibrates through those sacs (“booming ground” is thus another term used for leks).
As if that isn’t enough, the males stake out small territories — perhaps 20 feet in diameter — which they defend vigorously. If another male gets too near, he is chased away.
Sometimes they face off at the borders between territories, kicking and jumping on each other. It sounds kind of comical … because it is.
I have observed both prairie chicken and sharp-tailed grouse leks now. They are unique and memorable, and their mating displays are probably second only to the world-famous sage grouse.
I would highly recommend either. Go in person, however; video doesn’t do it justice.
My stay in the blind was everything I hoped it could be and more. As I said, the birds arrived early. The action was non-stop for the next three hours.
Daylight grew, and more and more prairie chickens flew in from overnight roosting areas.
Males staked out and defended their territories. Hens milled about, watching.
The booming was near constant, often punctuated with wild cackling and the occasional “whoooop!”
Though Clay County is a bit far south for sharp-tailed grouse, two males came to strut their stuff. They didn’t get along well with the prairie chickens. In fact, it was as if the two species didn’t know how to fight each other.
Their confrontational styles were different, and most of the time the chicken would eventually back down and walk away, as if out of frustration.
We were warned ahead of time that there had also been a chicken/sharptail hybrid hanging about, and he showed up, too.
Try as he might, he could not get any respect. Females ignored him completely, and males of both species repeatedly chased him clear off the lek.
After a couple hours, most of the hens were congregated around the big boy in the middle. Having lost the attention of the females, it seemed the other males got testier with each other.
Fights broke out more often, and with more pouncing and chasing. Then at once, hens began to leave.
As with all females, I had no idea what they were thinking. Had they not seen what they were looking for, or way too much? Hard to say; it seemed to me the testosterone show could not have been more raucous.
At any rate, their meeting was adjourned with all business tabled until the next morning. I hustled down to Rothsay to make the MPCS annual meeting in time.
The Minnesota Prairie Chicken Society began in the early 70s when little was known about prairie chickens in Minnesota, and prairie preservation was merely a budding notion.
It was clear from the meeting that as times changed, MPCS grew and adapted to meet the needs of prairies and what president Brian Winter calls “the coolest bird out there.”
Much of that work for decades was helping land-holding agencies carry out habitat work.
“We’ve had a strong partnership with The Nature Conservancy, Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Minnesota DNR in helping them with their land management,” said Winter.
Eight years ago, MPCS stepped up to the plate to acquire lands that will be kept in prairie habitat, in perpetuity. They struck up a partnership with Pheasants Forever, and began to secure serious coinage from the Outdoor Heritage Fund.
To date, they have acquired 15 parcels totaling about 4,000 acres across the prairie chicken range in western Minnesota. And they are still looking for more.
“The Pheasants Forever partnership has been key to us because we need their land acquisition expertise to make these deals happen. So we can work with them in partnership to get the funding, but it’s just a very efficient way for both organizations to get additional habitat protected on the landscape by working together that way. And the results speak for themselves.”
Those results are speaking loudly. Booming, you might say.
In all, it was a spectacular day of watching wildlife and learning about incisive conservation work in our state. I told my wife all about it when I got home, and even attempted to re-enact the prairie chicken mating dance.
Was she impressed?
Let’s just say it’s a good thing she chose me as her mate more than 20 years ago.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
