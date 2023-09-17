This weekend marks the Minnesota small game opener, with ruffed grouse headlining the event as always.
I’m sure a lucky few will have taken to the field and gotten into some birds yesterday. Many, like me, are happy to bide their time until crisp air reigns and green leaves have gone.
No matter your preference, 2023 looks like it could be a good year for grouse hunters in Minnesota. The DNR’s annual drumming survey, published in June, indicates a rise in the statewide population index for the second year in a row.
Moreover, those in the know say this year’s conditions were good for brood rearing.
If social media posts are any indication, folks are feeling pretty optimistic about their prospects. I am, too.
It seems that as a byproduct, this could be a good year for the aspiring grouse hunter. It’s good to have the chance to burn some powder while you’re getting started, after all.
Bird numbers aside, however, all the same hurdles await the inexperienced. Top of the list is simply knowing where to hunt.
I was reminded of this last weekend at a friend’s birthday party. An outgoing fellow struck up a conversation, and we got to talking all things outdoors.
He is a longtime fisherman, but new hunter. A recent transplant to the Midwest, he was eager to glean tips, especially for grouse hunting.
It’s hard to know what to say in a situation like that, short of giving away your best spots. Directing him toward good habitat was an obvious start, but Minnesota is a big place.
It occurred to me to mention the Hunter Walking Trails (HWTs) and Ruffed Grouse Management Areas (RGMAs) scattered around the northern parts of the state.
From my limited use, I knew HWTs are designed to provide hunters access to grouse and woodcock habitat. I’ve encountered them in state forests, national forests and wildlife management areas.
RGMAs are tracts of land actively managed for grouse and woodcock. They are often a product of partnerships between the Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society (RGS & AWS) and other entities, and they contain many of the HWTs available to hunters.
Other than telling my new acquaintance to look into those, I didn’t have much more to say about them.
So I reached out to Jon Steigerwaldt, Great Lakes and Upper Midwest forest conservation director for RGS & AWS, to learn more.
He said that while RGMAs provide access to hunters, that is not the primary thrust behind them. Steigerwaldt explained that RGS & AWS is more focused on facilitating landscape-scale forest management, and that RGMAs are a smaller component of that mission.
“We as an organization don’t put all of our eggs in the basket of managing ruffed grouse areas,” he said. “We profess that we need to be managing all of our forests for diverse forest age classes and healthy diversity of forest species. Active management of these RGMAs are where we feel we need to have targeted management, a lot of times because we want to provide that opportunity.”
That opportunity, he told me, is for hunters, and translates to groomed trails that lead into the kind of habitats where grouse are likely to be found in the fall: young forests.
The reality of modern forest management is that the widespread timber harvests that traditionally created young forests have slowed dramatically in recent decades. Good grouse habitat can be tough to come by, except where concerted efforts are made to create it.
As it happens, I stumbled across one such area a couple weeks ago when I was up in Itasca County (and probably why HWTs and RGMAs were top of mind when I was wracking my brain for grouse-hunting information last Saturday night).
This particular project was established only a few years ago through a partnership between RGS & AWS and UPM Blandin, and will have sizable portions managed through timber harvest every five years through 2039.
That means there will soon be high-quality habitat there for me and my dogs to comb, which should last until I’m too old to beat the brush. Fortunately, the HWTs could keep me going after that.
According to Steigerwaldt, RGS is active in maintaining those trails, which serve hunters of all experience levels.
“A lot of times these walking trails are areas where people are just beginning to learn to hunt ruffed grouse,” he said, adding, “Trails are more easily accessible to those with disabilities or limited mobility. Or those who, in a word, are just getting older and can’t move through thick brush anymore.”
He also said RGS & AWS recently secured a $300,000 grant from the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources for maintenance and development of trails. Funds will be used to update maps, add new miles of trail and enhance existing trails and trailheads.
In some places, gates will be installed to keep out motorized vehicles, which helps keep trails in best condition for those with limited mobility.
In short, while Minnesota has literally millions of acres of public lands available in the ruffed grouse range, RGMAs and HWTs can be excellent resources to hunters with varying needs.
If only they could help me with my most pressing need: shooting straight in the sheer chaos that is a ruffed grouse flush.
For those interested in learning more about RGMAs and HWTs, resources can be found on the MN DNR website, as well as the RGS & AWS website, ruffedgrousesociety.org.
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
