As of yesterday, the 2022 deer season is officially underway.
With some luck, every opening-day bowhunter reading this came out of the woods safely. Statistically speaking, however, not all do.
September is Tree Stand Safety Awareness Month, and for good reason. Falls from stands are the No. 1 cause of serious injury and death for hunters nationwide, year after year.
That’s the bad news.
The good news is the number of falls has been declining steeply in recent times.
That trend is attributable, at least in part, to the work of the Tree Stand Safety Awareness Foundation. Founded in 2016, TSSA is a non-profit organization comprised of “outdoor industry leaders dedicated to enhancing the focus on tree stand safety.”
The goal six years ago was to reduce the estimated number of tree stand falls resulting in an emergency department visit 50% by 2023. As of 2020, a 70% reduction had been achieved from the 2010 baseline number, as stated by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System.
President Glen Mayhew described that progress as rewarding, saying TSSA is “extremely pleased with where we are on a national level.”
But they aren’t resting on their laurels; he said they continue their work in order to push the number toward zero.
“Every number is a person, and every person represents a family,” he said.
Mayhew said his organization develops resources to get the word out, and works closely with manufacturers.
“Safety innovations have made a big difference, like harnesses and rope safety lines. Every year you see new innovations come out.”
He also credited TSSA’s partners for amplifying the message and mentioned the HuntStand App, whose email blast reaches around 2 million inboxes. He said TSSA also works with the International Hunter Education Association to create messaging to reach new hunters.
Like many similar organizations, TSSA has developed an easy way (A-B-C-D) to remember the main safety points. They call it the “Building Blocks of Tree Stand Safety”:
Always inspect equipment before using. Worn or damaged equipment is a liability.
Buckle your harness securely. Mayhew pointed out that the vast majority of fall victims weren’t wearing a harness.
Connect before your feet leave the ground. Ninety-nine percent of fall victims — even with a harness — weren’t connected to something that could arrest their fall.
Destination. Tell someone where you’ll be.
Mayhew said, “It gives me peace of mind. It’s like an insurance policy — you know you’re protected. Plus, you can focus on your hunt a lot more.”
When asked what often gets in the way of tree stand safety, Mayhew said leaving portable stands in the field all year (which is common practice) degrades the integrity of the stand.
“They’re not made to be left out all year. Take the stand out, do the inspection (building block A). Check the straps.”
The other big problem he mentioned is “making sure we’re connected from the ground up (building block C). That includes the ascent, transition on and off the stand, and the descent.”
He said that climbing and that “transition phase” account for 60-70% of falls.
Being intimately familiar with the studies and statistics around tree stand safety, Mayhew has gleaned additional insights.
For one thing, he said the leading cause of falls “is simply the loss of grip, or slipping,” and that maintaining three points of contact while climbing — a safety standard across industries — is a must.
That is, two hands and a foot (or two feet and one hand) always in contact with the ladder.
He also mentioned that between 10 and 15% of falls occur when installing or removing the stand.
No matter the cause, though, a safety harness used correctly nearly guarantees every hunter can go home safely and hunt another day.
As good as that sounds, it’s clear that not everybody is buying in. Thousands of hunters fell last year; many with serious or fatal consequences.
When I spoke recently with Jeff Davis, communications director for Whitetails Unlimited, the conversation turned to safety harnesses and the reasons some hunters don’t use them.
For one thing, he knows some balk at the expense.
He said, “Consider all the things we spend money on like gas, licenses, ammunition, and just work it into the budget,” and suggested that a harness could also be a gift that non-hunting family and friends would love to provide.
Davis also drew parallels between safety harnesses and seat belts in that some consider them a nuisance they don’t want to bother with. He insists they aren’t an impediment, rather, they fade into the background when part of the routine.
“You just get in the habit and it becomes second nature. It takes only a little thinking and a little doing.”
Roy Heilman is an outdoorsman, writer, musician, and ethnic Minnesotan. His adventures take him all over the map, but he’s always home at neveragoosechase.com.
