A couple weeks ago, the 2021 edition of the Heilman Grouse Tour took place in the Driftless region of southeast Minnesota (a.k.a. Blufflands), in pursuit of ruffed grouse.
Though still fresh, it’s safe to say this particular trip will be remembered for bluffs, burs and skittish birds. My brother Jake and I convened in Rushford late on a Thursday. Our campsite was in the municipal campground there, a perfect jumping-off point to reach the many WMAs and state forest parcels in the area.
Friday morning started out hot, already 82 degrees when we arrived at the first spot. Efforts were concentrated on the brushy cover on the ridge top; hillsides below were steep and didn’t seem very grousy.
No birds revealed themselves, and both dogs accumulated more burs than I’ve ever seen. Jake’s Gordon setter Kina was absolutely covered with four different kinds, in fact.
A couple hours there were quite enough for men and dogs.
The middle part of the day was spent in the shade at camp, waiting until the sun dipped before heading to a large tract of state forest land.
Jake took Kina into the tangles down low, while I took my English setter to the top of the hill. It was immediately evident that things would be different there.
The terrain was gentler. The cover was downright perfect. The lack of wind, however, would prove problematic for the dogs (and a frustrating constant for the rest of the trip).
As I was suiting up, one grouse announced his presence with a resonant, pulsing drum. He wasn’t far off.
I hoped the “King of Gamebirds” would stay put long enough for us to get ready.
Unfortunately, he was quick to flee as we neared his mossy log throne. Such behavior is to be expected from ruffs, so I continued on, encouraged to be in the right place.
In all, three more grouse gave similar flighty performances, each encore more annoying than the one before. The last one sailed out of sight on the wind of foolishly spent No. 6 shot.
I can’t say I regret it; just pulling the trigger feels like an accomplishment on the tough days.
The next morning found us combing the woods in the same forest unit. The birds were still feeling jumpy. They acted accordingly in my presence, and Jake reported the same.
Perhaps the most notable moment was when Jake found a large timber rattlesnake while he was climbing a hill. It didn’t rattle its tail at him; he saw it because it was directly in his path.
If he’d failed to notice it, he might have stepped right over — or on — it. To say he was shaken would be an understatement. He snapped a quick pic and got out.
Feeling there was still more unexplored territory, we gave that tract one last chance in the afternoon. I tallied five flushes, about as many as would be expected where we often hunt in Itasca County.
Still none afforded a good shot.
Of course, the rules of fair chase dictate that the hunter is not owed anything by the hunted. But I have never been so stymied by birds. Never have I put so many miles under my feet with nothing to show.
It was feeling like the wily grouse of the Driftless were more than just kings. Escape artists, perhaps. My objective changed from taking some grouse home to taking just one.
In preparing for the trip, I’d reached out to DNR wildlife managers and fellow grouse hunters for advice. Their replies were mostly some version of “not many grouse down there” or “there are lots better places to find ‘em.’ ”
That didn’t matter; it’s the novelty and spirit of adventure that pulls me most. Besides, if annual grouse survey results are to be believed, there could be more grouse in the southeast than there have been in decades.
I kept asking around. A few helpful voices emerged from a Facebook grouse hunting group. A couple wildlife managers conceded that grouse are present, but that limited timber stand management in recent decades has translated into less desirable grouse habitat overall.
The consensus was that populations are probably concentrated in scattered pockets.
About halfway through the hunt, that assessment seemed to be holding up, and we needed to find another population to hunt. Jake and I pulled up stakes Sunday morning and journeyed northward.
At last, we came to what I hoped would be the ace in the hole: a sizable tract where my son and I heard lots of grouse drumming and flushed a few in April.
I directed Jake to the best cover I knew of and headed off to explore new territory.
The trail I chose to take me into the southern reaches also climbed boldly toward the clouds. The views were second to none.
The cover looked great, albeit narrow on that steep ridge. It flattened out a bit at the top, and we began to range more.
A blowdown area with thick brush held the first grouse, which escaped unseen. Following its general direction, my little buddy picked up some scent near the western precipice.
Just as I caught up, it thundered away again. This time, it pitched off an overhead limb and out over the abyss, becoming utterly unfindable.
The trail turned steeply toward the bottom. It was a wide-open creek bed down there and seemed an unlikely grouse haunt.
Soon, however, brush enveloped the trail. Plants and shrubs became incredibly diverse, and we began bumping birds.
The lack of wind was obviously making it tough for my hired nose to pin them down. And then, like a miracle, a breeze gave him some direction.
He stopped cold in his tracks and looked mighty convinced that there was a bird … right there.
They say to trust your dog’s nose. After 15 seasons with pointing dogs I should know that.
Barely ready when that grouse flushed, I missed it handily with both barrels.
To be fair, there were only about 15 yards of clear shooting before it got behind an impossible screen of tree trunks. All the same, it stung to have blown my best chance on the whole trip.
The next morning was more of the same. We all headed home with our tails between our legs.
If Kina didn’t happen to have an appointment with the groomer the next day, Jake would probably still be combing burs out.
I hope he doesn’t think I caused him to waste vacation days on a fool’s errand, though I wouldn’t fault him if he did.
As for me, I’m more determined than ever to connect with the grouse of the Blufflands. I’ll likely wait until after all the leaves are down, as that is known to make grouse sit tighter.
Whether it will or not, all I know is that I won’t stand a chance until The King decides to act more like a gentleman and less like a scoundrel.
