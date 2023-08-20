A week ago today, I boarded a school bus hot and happy, exhausted, and more filthy than I have ever been.
And I was a Boy Scout for seven years, so that’s saying something.
As it happens, that bus was a shuttle back to base camp at the end of a backpacking trip in the legendary Philmont Scout Ranch, in northern New Mexico. Having heard of Philmont all my life, I had been eager to accompany my son and members of his scout troop on their nine-day trek.
My role was ultimately to make sure the boys got through in one piece.
Most of them probably thought they were there to have fun and make memories. It turned out to be much more than any of us expected.
The hike itself was substantial, of course. But we learned along the way about wilderness ethics and trail building, as well as the area’s timber harvest, railroading, ranching and mining histories.
Horse rides, gold panning, a mine tour and educational performances put smiles on everyone’s faces.
All these features were more cosmetic in nature, however, compared to the expeditions that took place within.
The total Philmont experience rested on a foundation of personal growth, buttressed by themes of teamwork, leadership, accountability and perseverance. So long as they partook wholeheartedly, each scout was guaranteed not to be the same when they returned to base camp.
I’m honestly not sure if the boys realized — much less appreciated — that part. Hopefully, someday they’ll understand their personal journeys were more important than the dusty miles traveled underfoot.
At its core, the BSA program is about leadership, character development and citizenship training. It only happens to have been set in the outdoors.
I couldn’t see that as a boy. Now, as a parent and former Scout, I understand that and appreciate what it can do for kids in their formative years.
Because I believe human nature doesn’t really change, I also recognize it is as valuable and needed as it was in 1910, at the start. I’m grateful it’s still here for my son, who I hope will soon be a fourth-generation Eagle. At age 15, he is poised to parlay his time as a Boy Scout into a bright, confident future.
Over two million individuals have earned their Eagle awards, during which efforts they spent a great deal of time developing a healthy appreciation for the outdoors. While working through rank advancement, Scouts learn outdoor ethics through the Outdoor Code and principles of Leave No Trace.
Camping is obviously requisite, and inevitably accompanied by activities like hiking and canoeing. There are opportunities — especially through merit badges — for fishing, archery and shotgun and rifle shooting.
Understanding our collective duty to the earth comes through still more merit badges like Environmental Science, Sustainability, Soil and Water Conservation and Fish and Wildlife Management.
Scouts’ immersion in the outdoor experience can be profound. In fact, I would contend it is the greatest outdoor recruitment tool we have on a national scale, and probably the most underappreciated.
So, come for the life-changing program, and stay for the outdoor enrichment. Or maybe vice- versa.
Looking back, I think for me it was the latter, though the life lessons have clearly made me who I am today. And while my time as a Boy Scout was fruitful, I had no idea the pinnacle of my scouting experience wouldn’t come until 2023 — in a faraway place called Philmont.
On the seventh day of our trek, before I had reached full filth and exhaustion, our crew mounted our assault on Baldy Mountain. At over 12,000 feet, it towered over camp as we scurried around by headlamp in the darkness.
When sunrise lit the peak like a beacon, we began what felt like endless switchbacks up a steep slope. The grade lessened at the top of the ridge, and we wound toward the main part of the mountain.
Where an abandoned gold-mining shack stood at the end of the ridge, it was time for the final ascent.
The way was narrow and the small rocks that covered the mountainside gave way underfoot. With every step, I watched from the back of the line as my boy climbed confidently toward the rounded peak that reached into the blue.
Then he disappeared.
My knees creaked and my lungs cried out for mercy. The path once again relented.
Fists, trekking poles and shouts of triumph lifted into the air. Liquid joy clouded my vision as I once again looked for my Scout.
We shared a moment and expressed how glad we were to be there together. Then he continued to celebrate with his friends.
It then occurred to me that our scouting trajectories had been the same for years. And there, on top of the world, our paths finally crossed.
God willing, he will continue to ascend.
As for me, my scouting journey is finally in decline after more than 35 years. There will never be a higher high than sharing that adventure with my son.
I will now continue to watch and cheer from the ground level, where I can catch my breath more easily. And where there are showers.
Roy Heilman celebrates the 30th anniversary of his Eagle Scout award on August 25th. He credits BSA for stoking his passion for the outdoors, duty to the environment, and sense of service to others.
